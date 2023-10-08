Disney+ Daredevil reboot faces further release delays

In accordance with reports from The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel Studios is now officially forging ahead with a Daredevil reboot, officially titled Daredevil: Born Again. The series will be exclusively available on Disney+. The Daredevil series debuted on Netflix on April 10, 2015, but now Disney is in charge of the reboot. Fans have been eagerly waiting for Charlie Cox to reprise his role as the blind lawyer and vigilante Matt Murdock in the MCU.

However, it seems that Daredevil's solo adventure will be delayed longer than expected. The precise nature of this project remains shrouded in mystery, as it is described as a ‘new yet continued’ endeavor. This enigmatic phrasing leaves fans pondering whether it will be a complete reboot, a direct extension of the previous series' storyline, or perhaps a fusion of both.

Hollywood strikes cast uncertainty over Marvel's Daredevil reboot, release date pushed to 2025

According to a copyright filing submitted by Marvel Studios in the United States, the approximate release window for Daredevil: Born Again is set for 2025 on Disney+.

Initially slated for production commencement in early 2022, with a tentative spring 2023 release date, Daredevil: Born Again faced an unexpected hurdle. The ongoing Hollywood strikes orchestrated by the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees IATSE and SAG-AFTRA have cast a shadow of uncertainty over the production's timeline.

As a result, the project has been indefinitely shelved. Although the filing specifies January 2025, this might be a mere formality necessitated by the copyright system, as the label indicates ‘approximate’. Like many other stalled productions, the actual release date hinges on the ongoing production of the series.

For fervent Marvel enthusiasts, this development is undoubtedly disheartening, especially given that the Daredevil reboot was originally earmarked for release in the upcoming spring. While a delay was anticipated, the extent of this setback surpasses many people's expectations.

In spite of the significant time gap, before the Daredevil reboot graces our screens, fans can still anticipate the return of Charlie Cox as the indomitable attorney-vigilante Matt Murdock. However, the supporting cast from the previous Netflix iteration of Daredevil, including Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll, will not be reprising their roles as Foggy Nelson and Karen Page.

Nonetheless, there is one exceptional return on the horizon: Vincent D'Onofrio will once again inhabit the role of Wilson Fisk, also known as Kingpin. Fisk played a malevolent role in 2021's Hawkeye and is slated to reappear in Echo, due to be released in early 2024. His return as Daredevil's arch-nemesis in the Daredevil reboot seems highly probable.

Charlie Cox's Daredevil: Born Again - What to expect

The series, which will go by the name of Daredevil: Born Again, seems to draw inspiration from the iconic comic book narrative penned by Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli. The creative duo of Matt Corman and Chris Ord have reportedly taken on the mantle of writing and executive producing the show, although additional details are scant at this juncture.

Although Corman and Ord might not be well known to everyone, they have worked together on some projects, like Covert Affairs, Impulse, and The Enemy Within.

Beneath it all, viewers can confidently anticipate electrifying fight sequences, riveting character development, and emotionally charged moments when Marvel Studios' Daredevil reboot ultimately debuts on Disney+. While the release may be distant, one can only hope that the wait will prove worthwhile.