Online discussions about Star Wars have­ spread rumors that Disney may remove Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy from directing the­ir upcoming Rey movie set for May 2026. These rumors gained traction following a YouTube video claiming that Lucasfilm intended to "fire and replace" Obaid-Chinoy due to criticism surrounding the Rey movie.

However, neither Disney nor Lucasfilm has made any official comments confirming or denying these claims. While online speculation is rampant among fans, there is no concrete evidence from the companies regarding any plans to change directors.

Some believe that leadership changes caused uncertainty and a changed course. Lucasfilm stayed committed to the­ir plan. Rumors of indefinite delay we­re denied, with Lucasfilm confirming the­ project stays on schedule, waiting for Ste­ven Knight's next script draft.

This affirmation provides a calming light during the­ storm of speculation, highlighting the studios' dedication to advancing the­ story and revealing Rey's experience as she­ builds a new Jedi Order following the­ events of The Rise­ of Skywalker.

Star Wars Rey Film director's future in balance amid speculations and fan anticipation

Rumors suggested that Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, the director chosen by Disney for the Rey Star Wars film, had been dismissed. These rumors apparently stemmed from a YouTuber, Mike Zeroh, who claimed that Lucasfilm made the decision to fire and remove Obaid-Chinoy in response to the Rey backlash. The allegations further indicated that Obaid-Chinoy was also removed from many other unknown Lucasfilm and Disney+ productions.

Despite ongoing rumors, it's crucial to acknowledge that Obaid-Chinoy remains officially committed to the project, as stated in recent statements. However, persistent speculation and unpredictability within filmmaking have ignited amplified dialogue about the upcoming direction of Rey's story.

Star Wars fans eagerly await definitive confirmation or explanation from Disney or Lucasfilm regarding Obaid-Chinoy's involvement.

The situation is further complicated by other aspects of the Star Wars universe, including Jon Favreau's announcement that he would be directing The Mandalorian and Grogu, adding to Rey's film's uncertainty. Script delay reports and creative differences with the writer Steven Knight have created more uncertainty.

When analyzing the cinematic leadership of the Rey film series and its discussion within the Star Wars fan community, broader considerations arise regarding how Lucasfilm and Disney balance creative vision with business priorities moving forward.

Fans of this serie­s have long be­en used to passionately discuss and spe­culate about the path and management of upcoming parts, unde­rstanding these complex conne­ctions stays important as the stories continue.

Lucasfilm has firmly denied speculation about the indefinite postponement of the movie, stating that reports of such delays were incorrect. The studio affirmed that it is pre­sently awaiting screenwrite­r Steven Knight's subseque­nt version. Daisy Ridley, set to reprise her role as Rey, expressed enthusiasm for the undertaking, signaling a continuation of the film's narrative freshly and intriguingly.

Some discussions have involved Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's recent remarks on how it was about time "for a woman to come forward to shape" as a Star Wars film. Nevertheless, these remarks, along with a few of her comments from 2015, have contributed to most of the criticism and misattribution concerning her involvement with the Star Wars project.

Although there is no definitive proof that Disney or Lucasfilm has sacked Obaid-Chinoy, the online bashing over her comments and the general unease about where the movie is headed are very evident. Nevertheless, the additional evidence indicates that the film is in full swing due to Ridley's commitment and Lucasfilm's active development stage.

Rey's Star Wars movie is anticipated to grace screens on May 22, 2026.

