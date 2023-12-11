Disney's loss becomes the internet's victory as The Boy and The Heron reaches #1 at US Box office

Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron topped the box office with a staggering collection of $12.8 million. This is the GKIDS and Studio Ghibli's highest domestic opening. Moreover, it's also Miyazaki's highest domestic opening. Notably, the film's success came around a time when the box office already had big banner films in store for the audience.

The list includes The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which, according to various sources, earned $9.4 million this weekend. Next, Godzilla Minus One took third place with an $8.3 million collection. However, Disney's Wish came in fifth with $5.3 million.

Evidently, the number perpetuates Disney's recent Thanksgiving release struggles. But the audience is unfazed and is, in turn, ecstatic and overwhelmed by Miyazaki's great feat.

"What a time to be alive!": The success of The Boy and the Heron proves a shift in the audience's tastes

As Miyazaki's work becomes the highest-grossing live-action Japanese film in the U.S., fans seemingly can't fathom their joy. Furthermore, in a post by Discussing Film highlighting the movie's success, they have expressed their eclectic viewpoints.

While some fans believe the massive accomplishment should have come years ago, others are of the opinion that the movie's success proves the shift in paradigm when it comes to cinema.

Fans reacting to the movie's success (Image via X/Discussing Film)

What is The Boy and the Heron about?

A still from Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron (Image via GKIDS Films)

The Boy and the Heron is a deeply personal and semi-autobiographical film that intertwines elements of Miyazaki's life with a fantastical narrative. The movie is set in 1943 Tokyo, during World War II. The plot follows Mahito, a young boy whose life is upended by the chaos and destruction of war.

The film opens with a compelling scene where Mahito is racing through a burning Tokyo in a desperate search for his mother. This opening scene sets the tone for the motifs of loss, grief, and the impact of war on the innocence of childhood.

Next, Mahito's journey is marked by a poignant encounter with a Gray Heron. The Heron promises him the possibility of reuniting with his deceased mother. This encounter leads Mahito into a surreal world that reflects the film's exploration of the boundaries between reality and fantasy.

Indeed, Miyazaki's personal experiences have heavily influenced the narrative. Born in 1941, Miyazaki's earliest memories include bombed-out cities. This grim reality is, in turn, mirrored in the backdrop of Mahito's story. Moving forward, the film culminates in Mahito's existential choice between remaining in the magical realm or returning to the real world.

Notably, the decision to choose reality over fiction mirrors Miyazaki's own artistic journey. By choosing the real world, Mahito embraces its complexities, pain, and beauty. The protagonist's choice to step away from the fantastical world symbolizes the film's overarching message of hope and resilience in the face of adversity.

What is the genre of The Boy and the Heron?

A still from Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron (Image via GKIDS Films)

The Boy and the Heron is an animated fantasy film that incorporates elements of drama and historical fiction. Its narrative is grounded in the realities of wartime Japan while also venturing into the realm of the fantastical, creating a unique and immersive cinematic experience.

The Boy and the Heron was released in the U.S. on Friday, December 8, 2023.