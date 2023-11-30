Disney reportedly loses over $750 million on 13 films

The Walt Disney Company, commonly known as Disney, is an American multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate headquartered at the Walt Disney Studios complex in Burbank, California. It was founded on October 16, 1923, by brothers Walt Disney and Roy Disney under the names Disney Brothers Studio, Walt Disney Studios, and Walt Disney Productions.

According to Breitbart, the entertainment powerhouse is facing record financial losses of $750 million over 13 films. This colossal downturn marks a historic low for the studio, raising questions about the its decision-making, audience reception, and the broader implications for the iconic brand.

Disney’s box office debacle: A year of flops

For Walt Disney Studios, the year 2023 has been nothing short of a financial disaster. A deeper examination of its recent box office numbers reveals a string of disappointments, with high-profile films such as The Marvels, Next Goal Wins, and Wish failing to fulfill expectations.

Expand Tweet

Despite considerable budgets allocated to these productions and delays due to reshoots, the returns fell far short, with only one movie managing to succeed, creating substantial deficits that further compounded the studio's financial woes. Here's the list of the 13 films and estimated budgets:

Film Release Date Budget Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania February 17, 2023 $275 million Chevalier April 21, 2023 Unknown Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 May 5, 2023 $325 million The Little Mermaid May 26, 2023 $325 million The Boogeyman June 2, 2023 $55 million Elemental June 16, 2023 $250 million Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny June 30, 2023 $350 million Haunted Mansion July 28, 2023 $200 million A Haunting in Venice September 15, 2023 $100 million The Creator September 29, 2023 $120 million The Marvels November 10, 2023 $275 million Next Goal Wins November 17, 2023 $25 million Wish November 22, 2023 $250 million

The Marvels had the lowest opening box office record, which might be pointing to what many call ‘superhero fatigue’ in Hollywood. This string of underwhelming performances has contributed significantly to the reported $750 million in losses, signaling a tumultuous period for the studio.

Delving into the specifics of the financial downturn, it becomes apparent that several films played pivotal roles in shaping the studio's dismal fiscal year.

Notable among these are Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania, The Little Mermaid, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

While Disney studios might recoup some losses eventually through ancillary markets like home video and TV sales, it underscores the incalculable down-market losses.

Beyond the box office, these losses extend to affect toy sales, theme park attractions, and, significantly, the studio's overall reputation.

Disney's controversial projects

Thriving on the triumphs of franchises like What If…? and Pixar animations, the company is now encountering a setback with its latest animated release.

The studio also finds itself in the controversy surrounding the studio's decision-making to include gay plot lines in children’s movies like Lightyear and Strange World.

While series like Loki and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 movie have achieved success, the Marvel Cinematic Universe at Disney is facing a discernible slowdown in content creation.

Delays coupled with increasing reports of reshoots for Daredevil: Born Again and Captain America 4 TV series, indicate substantial internal deliberation within the studio.

Streaming platforms, notably Disney+, have brought about a significant change in how movies are perceived. Contrasts with previous Disney originals like Encanto and Raya and the Last Dragon highlight the studio's challenge in meeting elevated expectations.

The Walt Disney Studios, which includes cinematic enterprises such as Disney, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, Searchlight Pictures, and 20th Century Studios, has been the cornerstone of The Walt Disney Company's existence for nearly a century.

Disney's staggering losses in 2023 reflect a seismic shift in the entertainment landscape.

The once-mighty entertainment empire now grapples not only with financial woes but also with a tarnished reputation, prompting reflections on strategy, audience connection, and the delicate dance between creative expression and financial viability.