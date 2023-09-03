Dissecting the Blue Beetle costume as per concept artist Phil Boutte

Superhero costumes in DC movies such as Blue Beetle have come a long way. Nowadays, fans want their favorite heroes to look straight out of the comic book pages, but with a modern twist. In the case of Blue Beetle, they achieved just that. The key? A practical suit that actor Xolo Maridueña could actually wear.

What sets this movie apart is the pragmatism of the suit. While CGI is often used for intricate superhero outfits, having Maridueña wear a physical suit added an element of authenticity to his performance. Moreover, this practicality allowed the cast to react naturally to the suit, enhancing the overall experience for the actors as well as the audience.

"It was really important for us to pull directly from the comic books": Blue Beetle's concept artist shares the need for authenticity in the hero's costume

In an interview with Screen Rant, concept artist Phil Boutte emphasized the importance of staying faithful to the source material. They wanted Blue Beetle's suit to reflect the character from the comic books. Although it's a challenge to balance comic book accuracy with the demands of a live-action film, it was crucial for Boutte and the team to keep that authenticity.

"Yeah, we basically, we really wanted it to be authentic and we wanted to pull as much from the source material as possible. One of the things that me and Mike both have seen in our careers is trying to be comic book accurate and authentic and watching things just go off the rails where you're getting further. And as a nerd, we're both going like, 'No, no.'"

Boutte continued:

"You're watching it change color and all kinds of stuff, which we were like, 'No.' So it was really important for us to pull directly from the comic books and look at what he looks like and try to pick and choose the best things, but also infuse it with some realness and infuse it with something that would translate practically."

However, Boutte and his team didn't work alone. Costume designer Mayes Rubeo and her assistant costume designer, Daniel Selon, played vital roles in translating the concept into a practical suit. Their collaboration thus ensured that the suit remained authentic to the character's essence while making it work in the real world.

The Blue Beetle suit isn't just clothing, it's the embodiment of the Scarab - a relic of a biotechnical alien character. As such, this dynamic relationship between the character and the suit added depth to the story and Jaime Reyes' journey as a hero.

The design process of the Blue Beetle suit

Oscar-winning costume designer Mayes C. Rubeo, who is known for her work on superhero films like WandaVision and Thor: Love and Thunder, faced a unique challenge with Blue Beetle. Unlike her previous experiences, she didn't have an in-house visual development team to help with designs. Instead, she collaborated closely with director Ángel Manuel Soto to bring the costume to life.

Creating the suit involved intricate craftsmanship, and Jose Fernandez and his team at Ironhead Studios took 3D body scans of Maridueña to model the various components of the outfit. However, the challenge lay in making the suit both durable and flexible, allowing Maridueña to move comfortably while maintaining its intricate design.

The base fabric used for the suit was Eurojersey, a high-quality material that hugged Maridueña's body. Moreover, to ensure comfort and modesty, an undersuit was added to cover any revealing aspects. The suit consisted of multiple pieces, from the shoulders to the forearms, and the Scarab on the back.

Aside from this, Maridueña's dedication to his role was evident as he spent 40-50 minutes donning the intricate suit each day. Despite its complexity, he found the suit surprisingly comfortable. He even hinted at the possibility of an improved version for potential sequels, one that would make bathroom breaks more convenient.

Blue Beetle's costume was a collaborative effort that brought the character to life on the big screen. The dedication of concept artists, costume designers, and the actor himself ensured that the suit not only stayed true to its comic book origins but also added a layer of authenticity and depth to the character of Jaime Reyes.