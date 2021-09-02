Dive Club cast: Meet Georgia-May Davis, Miah Madden and others from the Netflix Series 

Netflix will premiere its latest teen series, Dive Club this Friday. The show is an Australian drama series that debuted earlier in the year and was picked up for distribution. It tells the story of teen divers who lose one of their friends after going out at sea. After they have no luck when they set out to look for her, they find her cellphone with a video providing clues. The video signifies that there is more involved with her disappearance. With many talented actors involved in the show, it is destined to be a hit. Here is what readers need to know about the cast.

The cast of Netflix’s Dive Club

Miah Madden comes from an acting background, with her half sister being actress Madeleine Madden. Although she comes from the suburbs, she is of a mixed background and carries indigenous and Bundjalung heritage. Miah’s previous acting work includes The Bureau of Magical Things, The Gamers 2037 and Mustangs FC.

Georgia-May Davis is also an Australian actress and like Miah, comes from an acting background. Her mother, Alyssa-Jane Cook previously worked as an actress and is most known for her appearance on the Australian television soap opera E Street.

Georgia-May was initially offered an opportunity when she was on the Channel 10 1980's revamp of Young Talent Time. On the talent show made exclusively for young performers, she competed against over 10,000 performers and found success. She joined their tour and traveled across Australia to perform.

With her professional background, she has also worked interviewing the likes of A-list celebrities like Cate Blanchett, Rihanna and Brooklyn Decker.

Fellow additions to Dive Club

Sana'a Shaik is an Australian actress, however, she was born in Durban, South Africa. Although she is currently pursuing her acting career, she holds a degree from The University of Sydney and has a master's degree in Management. Her previous work includes appearances in Hunting for Shadows, Deadly Women, and Fear.

Mercy Cornwall is a fellow actress early in her career and has credits on shows like What We See and The Queen's Gambit.

Aubri Ibrag is the only one in the group that does not have an acting background. However, she is widely known as a model, social media influencer and Youtuber.

The cast of Dive Club is filled with talented performers and a plot that is bound to keep viewers watching. Dive Club is set to debut on 3 September 2021 on Netflix.

