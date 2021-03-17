"Do you expect them to clothe more on purpose?": xQc shares his thoughts on Twitch E-girls

Former Overwatch professional Felix 'xQc' Lengyel recently weighed in on a discussion regarding female streamers on Twitch. The moment occurred when his chat brought up the debate of e-girls and their place on the platform. xQc then addresses his chat and sets some misconceptions straight while voicing his own opinion. The variety streamer recently became the source of drama again on a GTA 5 RP server that can be caught here.

Also read: David Dobrik loses 100,000 subscribers after his "Let's Talk" apology video backfires

xQc's take on E-girls and their "advantage" on Twitch

When a bunch of people in xQc's chat began debating whether it's fair that e-girls get viewership owing to their dressing sense or decision to show off some cleavage on stream.

"If a girl just likes a certain type of clothing and they like their own body and showcase it, not even in a sexual way like barely cleavage but it makes them attract more viewers, do you really expect and want them to wear more clothes on purpose?

Stating that criticizing female streamers for simply dressing how they want to or naturally gaining more viewers because of how the viewer base reacts to them is ridiculous. He also elaborates that people are mad because e-girls have a so-called advantage in the streaming space owing to how they dress, and being upset about it is "weird".

Advertisement

Twitch streamer Amouranth echoed a similar sentiment earlier this year when she expressed that when her viewership is down she unashamedly just has to "lay on the bed" to get more views, thereby using the "advantage" that xQc mentioned earlier.

"When I get low on views I can just lay on the bed, that's the new meta on Twitch for girls"

The views were mixed reactions from fans with some agreeing that using a natural advantage in one's favour isn't wrong while others were upset by the "unfair" nature of the advantage.

Also read: "I can just lay on the bed": Amouranth reveals new meta for female streamers to boost viewership