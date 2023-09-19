Do Not Disturb on Netflix: Release date, air time, plot, and more details

Netflix's new Turkish comedy drama film, Do Not Disturb, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, September 29, 2023, at 3 am ET. The film focuses on a middle-aged man who finds a job at a quiet hotel. However, his first night at the hotel turns out to be quite eventful and dramatic, thanks to some wild and quirky guests.

The movie stars Cem Yilmaz in the lead role of the protagonist, along with many others portraying important supporting characters. The film is also directed and written by Yilmaz.

Netflix's Do Not Disturb release timings for different regions

The standard release time for Netflix is 3 am ET/12 am PT, which is when Do Not Disturb is expected to be released on the streaming platform in the US.

However, the timings will vary for other countries, depending on their time zones. Here's a list of the various release timings for the movie as per the various time zones around the world:

United Kingdom: 3 am BST on September 29, 2023

Mexico: 2 am CDT on September 29, 2023

India: 12:30 pm IST on September 29, 2023

Canada: 7 am EST on September 29, 2023

Australia: 5 pm AEST on September 29, 2023

Japan: 4 pm JST on September 29, 2023

South Korea: 4 pm KST on September 29, 2023

What to expect from Do Not Disturb? Plot, trailer, and more details explored

Netflix released the official trailer for Do Not Disturb on September 13, 2023, and it offers a glimpse into the eventful first night that protagonist Ayzek has at his hotel where he's started to work.

The trailer opens with a character explaining to Ayzek what he needs to do on his first day.

''When you are starting on a new adventure, be sure to demonstrate you're ready to be your best self.''

The trailer subsequently goes on to briefly depict several interesting and dramatic moments from the movie without giving away any major spoilers that could potentially ruin the viewing experience for fans.

Overall, the trailer maintains a fun and charming tone that fans of comedy films would certainly enjoy. Check out the movie's official synopsis, as per Netflix Media Center:

''Ayzek, who has been a waiter on ferries for years, becomes unemployed due to the pandemic and eventually finds a job at a hotel on the night shift, however who knows what will happen to Ayzek on his first night.''

Based on the official trailer and synopsis, viewers can look forward to a quirky, character-driven film replete with many hilarious moments. Actor Cem Yilmaz dominates the trailer with his raw charm and unique sense of humor that further elevates the film to a different level.

He plays the role of Ayzek, who's just landed a job at a mysterious hotel. It's his journey that forms the crux of the story and based on the trailer, Cem is expected to deliver a memorable performance in the film.

His other notable acting credits include Ali Baba and the Seven Dwarfs, Magnificent Presence, and many more. The remaining cast members include Ahsen Eroglu, Nilperi Sahinkaya, and many others.

Don't forget to catch Do Not Disturb on Netflix on Friday, September 29, 2023.