Does Aquaman 2 have a post-credit scene? Explained

While post-cre­dit scenes have grown customary in supe­rhero movies, frequently providing clues about later films or additional delight for fans, Aquaman 2 upholds this practice. Though the motion picture contributes to a cinematic universe experiencing both highs and lows, the studio be­hind it opted to involve an extra sce­ne after the cre­dits in this recent Aquaman film.

This scene­ opts for a humorous tone, departing from typical action or cliffhangers. It fe­atures Orm, Aquaman's brother, cautiously trying surface food. He­ experience­s a stark contrast to grandeur underwater.

The­ choice underscores dive­rse DCEU storytelling and adds levity criticize­d for darker tones. This post-credits sce­ne offers a moment of le­vity, resonating differently.

Disclaimer- The article contains spoilers for Aquaman 2

Aquaman 2 offers a more personal and grounded conclusion in the post-credit scenes

Aquaman 2, titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, includes a scene that appears after the credits. What sets this scene apart is its departure, from the intense or future teasing style commonly found in post-credit sequences of superhero films. Instead, it takes a more comical approach.

The scene includes Arthur aka Aquaman and his brother Orm, who likewise tussles with him. In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Arthur and Orm, who had always been at each others 'throats, ultimately have to fight side by side to defeat Black Manta, a threat to land and sea alike.

But Orm does not take with any airs, and as they travel, Aquaman tries to show him a few simple earthly delights, like hamburgers. With this interaction, the post-credits scene is already established.

In the final scene, Aquaman tells Orm to pretend to be dead so Aquaman can pass through life unnoticed. He has so much freedom that Orm decides to experience the world at large, beginning with a hamburger. The funny scene depicts Orm's first tasted bite, followed by the time he accidentally spies an insect light on the table.

He then surprises a friend and eats the insect he has added to his burger, completing the circle on an earlier gag about land food.

This part of the story holds importance for a few justifications. First, it gifts a lighthearted and humanizing occasion in a unive­rse often censure­d for its darker tones. Next, it offers a respite from the re­gular post-credits scenes that usually hint at future plots or growths of the universe.

Rathe­r, it renders a more intimate­ and grounded end to the film. This se­lection demonstrates a storyte­lling technique within the e­xtended cinematic unive­rse, exhibiting its talent to mix humor with its more serious subjects.

What is Aquaman 2 all about?

Aquaman 2, which is officially titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, happens a few years after the first film. Arthur Curry, a.k.a Aquaman has his life divided between land and sea as he tries to control both as King of Atlantis and a new father.

The plotline of this movie is that an ancient power has been released in one of seven kingdoms belonging to Atlantis known as The Lost Kingdom. This kingdom can appear and disappear, which brings some element of mystery and peril to the plot.

Atlantis faces a major problem in the story, as Black Manta threatens to exploit Atlantis’ orichalcum mineral resources in order to energize his ancient Atlantean machines. In addition to challenging Aquaman, Black Manta’s actions cause severe environmental damage, which worsens global warming and ocean acidification.

In response, Arthur Curry is compelled to enter into an uneasy partnership with Orm Marius, his half-brother and former King of Atlantis whom he rescues from captivity.

The plot proceeded when Arthur and Orm went on a mission to stop fearsome mutated wildlife and plants resulting from the orichalcum furnace powering Black Manta's base. This search took them to the devastated kingdom of Necrus, governed by Kordax, brother of King Atlan who was the founder of Atlantis.

The story unfolds to a climax with Arthur finally deciding to unite land and sea in an attempt to overcome climate change, by using Kordax's plan to present Atlantis before humanity.

Aquaman 2 is set to go much deeper into the undersea world established in the first film, revealing Arthur as the king of Atlantis and the dark secrets of the kingdom. Modern environmental concerns are addressed in ways that directly relate to current global environmental issues.

The movie is slated to be a big hit within the DC Extended Universe, and is expected to bring a new and different quality of action and adventure to the franchise.

Aquaman 2 is slated for its theatrical release on December 22, 2023.