Does Captain Carter meet Loki on Yggdrasil in What If...? Season 2 finale? Explained

The conclusion of What If...? season 2 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has left fans eager to decipher its lasting impact. As the franchise navigates this narrative complexity, the What If...? season 2 finale provides intriguing hints about the fate of the multiverse.

In a pivotal scene in What If...? season 2 featuring Captain Carter and Uatu the Watcher, the appearance of Yggdrasil, Loki's multiversal tree, sparked speculation about a connection between the two shows.

While it is unclear if they actually meet Loki, the appearance of Yggdrasil in What If…? season 2 seems to be an acknowledgment that Loki season 2 changed the nature of Marvel’s multiverse, and it can be safe to assume that Uatu the Watcher might already be aware of Loki within Yggdrasil.

What If...? season 2 ending explained

In the concluding episode of What If...? season 2, viewers witness Captain Carter and Kahhori confronting a vengeful Strange Supreme. After overcoming this challenge, the Watcher offers to return Captain Carter to her home universe.

However, when the Captain suggests a few more adventures along the way, Uatu the Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) shows Carter an image of the multiverse—and it’s in the form of a tree, different from the cosmic windows that the show had previously used to depict the endless array of alternate realities.

The appearance of Yggdrasil, Loki's multiversal tree from the Loki season 2 finale, which allowed for the coexistence of multiple Marvel realities with minimal interference, in What If...? season 2's finale hints at the changed nature of the MCU multiverse.

This shift may allow Marvel to pursue self-contained adventures in What If...? season 3 without heavy dependencies on overarching narratives. The series can also embrace the role of a pure anthology, offering unique and engaging stories without the burden of setting up future movies.

Loki season 2 ending recap

In the season 2 finale of Loki, Loki saves the timelines and prevents the multiverse from collapsing. He does this by first mastering his Time-Slipping power and in the end, sacrificing his freedom to stay within the multiversal tree so that it doesn’t collapse.

Loki uses his powers to destroy the Temporal Loom and revive the dying timelines. He then creates a throne out of the fabric of space-time and sits alone at the End of Time to watch over the multiverse. This act also transforms him from the God of Mischief into the God of Stories, who can now see what's happening and may be able to help everyone from afar.

What If...?: Series overview

What If...? is an animated anthology series created for Disney+, drawing inspiration from the Marvel Comics series of the same name. The show explores alternate timelines in the multiverse, presenting hypothetical scenarios of pivotal moments from MCU films. Jeffrey Wright voices the Watcher, the series narrator, while various MCU film actors reprise their roles.

The animation style, characterized by toon-shaded visuals, was shaped by Marvel Studios' head of visual development, Ryan Meinerding. A. C. Bradley oversaw the first two seasons as head writer, with Matthew Chauncey taking over for the third and Bryan Andrews serving as the lead director.

The series has garnered positive reviews for its voice acting, animation, and imaginative storytelling. Marvel Studios is actively developing a third season and a spin-off series titled Marvel Zombies.

Viewers can watch both seasons of What If…? on Disney+.