Does Disney own Dr. Seuss' Cat in the Hat? Rumor explored

The origin of the rumor that Disney owns the rights to Dr. Seuss's The Cat in the Hat is based on a claim made by comedian Katt Williams. Williams stated during an interview on the Club Shay Shay show that he had received a cease and desist letter from The Walt Disney Company.

In the interview, Williams revealed that he was sued by Disney because he used the name "Katt in the Hat." Williams explained that he was using the name at a time when he was not making significant income. Despite this, he received a cease and desist letter from Disney instructing him not to use any variations of that name. As a result, he decided to go by Katt Williams.

"Look. The truth of the matter is Disney sued me. Yeah, I was Katt in the hat. They sent me a cease and desist letter and I’m not even making $25,000 a year, and the mega-company Disney has sent me a cease and desist telling me I can’t use any variations of that name. Fine, I’m Katt Williams. That’s all that happened."

Exploring Disney's connection with Dr. Seuss' Cat in the Hat

After Williams' claim, it's speculated that Disney could have had a temporary deal with Seuss Enterprises, L.P., the actual owners of The Cat in the Hat, for a project that never materialized. If such a deal existed, it might have given Disney the legal basis to issue the cease and desist letter to Williams. However, it does not imply that Disney owns or has permanent rights over the character.

According to Hollywood Reporter, Disney has acquired the rights to air The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That for Playhouse Disney channels across 40 territories. With this agreement, a larger audience can now enjoy the well-known Dr. Seuss books thanks to distributor Portfolio International.

As per the source, the show had already gained traction through broadcasts on PBS in the U.S., Treehouse TV in Canada, and CITV in the UK. Moreover, the show was Produced by Collingwood O’Hare Productions and Portfolio Entertainment.

A still from the show. (Image via PBS Kids)

Additionally, the report states that Roadshow Entertainment obtained the DVD and home entertainment rights in Australia and New Zealand via Portfolio International. As a result, Dr. Seuss's intellectual property is not acquired by Disney; rather, this acquisition relates only to the broadcasting rights in particular areas.

In addition, the distinction ensures that while Disney can broadcast the series, the foundational elements of The Cat in the Hat are still controlled by the original rights holders.

What was the show about?

A still from the show. (Image via PBS Kids)

The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That! is an animated television series that brings to life the beloved Dr. Seuss character, the Cat in the Hat in a new role as a playful and curious guide for young children. Aimed at preschoolers, the show focuses on introducing them to the wonders of natural science.

Each episode features the Cat in the Hat leading his young friends, Sally and Nick, on incredible adventures in his magical Thinga-ma-jigger, which is a whimsical vehicle that can adapt to various environments. In the show, they explored a wide range of scientific topics together. The topics ranged from how bees make honey to the mechanics of flight in birds.

Furthermore, the show seamlessly blends entertainment with educational content. To impart knowledge, they showcased a Cat's whimsical antics and the natural curiosity of the children to engage young viewers in learning about nature, animals, the environment, and science.