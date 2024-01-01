Disney New Year secret announcement: Everything to know about the upcoming projects

Disney rings in the New Year with a secret announcement for its fans. A few days ago, they shared about planning a surprise for 2024. Disney is popular for its movies, especially the animated ones. However, the company seems to be taking things easy with just seven big movie releases this year, the reason being that 2023 didn't go as expected at the box office.

In the last year, Disney has released 32 films from studios such as Marvel, Pixar, Fox, and others. With Marvel and Pixar essentially assuring blockbuster after blockbuster and Disney+ allowing the company to join the streaming sector, the road to long-term success was clear.

Disney confirms seven movies for 2024

By the end of 2023, Disney has announced seven movies for 2024: Mufasa: The Lion King, Alien: Romulus, Inside Out 2, Deadpool 3, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, The Amateur, and The First Omen.

The low amount is even more unexpected considering that these include films from all of Disney’s associated companies, including Marvel and Pixar. Also, all of these are sequels in some way. The seven most anticipated film releases of 2024 were highlighted in a press release that Disney issued on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

The First Omen

Releasing on April 5, 2024, this is an Akshara Stevenson-directed movie coming out from 20th Century Studios, opening for Disney this year. The star cast includes Nell Tiger Free, Tawfeek Barhom, and Billy Nighy.

The First Omen is a horror movie with a supernatural element about a young American woman who is hired to work at a church in Rome. She is shocked to find out about a sinister plot involving the birth of the Antichrist. Originally scheduled to be released in 2023, the movie was then pushed back to April 5, 2024.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is the fourth film in the renewed Planet of the Apes movie. The film was directed by Wes Ball and stars Owen Teague, Kevin Durand, Freya Allen, and William H. Macy.

The plot follows up after Caesar's rule, when apes have taken over and humans have fallen into oblivion, nearly three centuries after the events of War for the Planet of the Apes (2017). Proximus Caesar corrupts his predecessor's teachings, and the saga continues.

There was no impact on the 2023 writers' and actors' strikes on Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, and the release date of May 24, 2024, is still scheduled to happen.

Inside Out 2

Inside Out 2 (Image via IMDb)

Several important new characters will be introduced in Inside Out 2, which will retell the plot of the 2015 Pixar film while bringing back the majority of the movie's human characters and their inner feelings.

As Riley enters adolescence, her subconscious must adjust to new feelings, particularly stress. Inside Out 2 is finally going to be released in theaters on June 14, 2024.

Deadpool 3

The MCU Multiverse brings Ryan Reynolds' iconic antihero to the franchise's first R-rated movie, Deadpool 3. The movie also features Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

The movie, an epic comedy in the Multiverse Saga, had been set to be published many times during 2024, but it will eventually make its debut on July 26. It will be the only Marvel Cinematic Universe film released this year.

Alien: Romulus

Director Fede Álvarez takes on the Alien franchise in his newest movie. Although the plot is not yet known, this is going to be the ninth film in the successful Alien franchise. The current release date for the movie is August 16, 2024.

Mufasa: The Lion King

Mufasa from The Lion King (Image via IMDb)

Director Barry Jenkins will be making Mufasa: The Lion King, a prequel to The Lion King from 2019. The plot follows Rafiki telling a story to Mufasa's granddaughter, Kiara, about the rise of Mufasa in the Pride lands.

Mufasa: The Lion King will be the last Disney release in 2024, on December 20.

The Amateur

The Amateur 2024 stars (Image via IMDb)

Directed by James Hawes, The Amateur is based on a 1981 novel of the same name. The movie features popular stars like Rami Malek, Rachel Brosnahan, and Laurence Fishburne. The plot revolves around a CIA cryptographer who becomes an agent to find the people responsible for the terrorist attack in London that got his wife killed.

The Amateur is scheduled to be released on November 8, 2024.