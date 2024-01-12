Does Echo finale have a post-credits scene? Explained

Marvel Studios kicks off 2024 with a new addition, Marvel's Echo, which was released on January 9. After the wild ride of 2023, this series is being hailed as a total hit, delivering intense action and setting the stage for the year of R-rated Deadpool 3.

This five-episode show on Disney+ keeps fans hooked with a story that mixes culture, superpowers, and complex connections, with Maya, Kingpin, and Daredevil at the forefront. Even though there isn't a post-credits scene, it doesn't take away from the powerful ending of Echo.

Some exciting connections to the MCU and the Marvel Spotlight are initiated in the mid-credits scene. It's a sneak peek at the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series. Fans can now dig into the mysteries, from the Oklahoma setting to the interesting relationships between the main characters.

Does Echo have a post-credits scene?

No, the last episode of Echo doesn't follow the usual post-credits scene tradition. It finishes with Maya Lopez facing off against Fisk, but surprisingly, she chooses not to kill him even though he caused so much trouble for her family when she was growing up.

As the audience uncovers Maya's mystic abilities tied to her Choctaw ancestors, there's no hint of her coming back to future MCU projects. The lack of a post-credits scene shows a departure from the usual teasers for future developments.

However, it has a mid-credits scene where they give a shoutout to the Choctaw Nation. In that scene, Fisk is thinking about running for Mayor of New York City, which is going to tie into the new Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again.

Where is Echo set in Marvel?

Echo takes place in the little town of Tamaha, right in the middle of Oklahoma. It's based on a real town in eastern Oklahoma and is a spin-off from Hawkeye. The show lets fans experience the charm of Tamaha in 2025.

The timeline is set five months after Hawkeye, giving fans a new take on what happened next. The story focuses on Maya Lopez, the main character, as she goes back to her hometown to find comfort in her family and community.

The sleepy town suddenly turns into a big battlefield for Maya as she gets ready for an upcoming fight against Kingpin. It cleverly mixes Lopez's current problems with flashbacks to her childhood and important moments from when she first met Hawkeye. Discover the different aspects of Tamaha, both real and imaginary, as the story progresses.

What did Maya do to Fisk in Echo?

(L) Maya and (R) Fisk end up in a one-on-one in Echo (Image via Marvel)

Maya Lopez, played by Alaqua Cox, goes on this crazy journey with Wilson Fisk, played by Vincent D'Onofrio. She's out for revenge for her dad's death, which Fisk was behind, and ends up facing him in a one-on-one battle during a powwow in her hometown, Tamaha.

In an unexpected twist, Maya doesn't go for violence this time. Instead, she uses her special healing abilities to deal with Fisk's childhood scars. Remember, she had shot Fisk in the face as payback for her dad's death?

However, now, Maya takes a more caring approach. Amid their intense showdown, she gently pushes Fisk to let go of his pain and anger, urging him to move on from the past that haunts him.

As the MCU keeps growing, this is becoming an important addition that has fans hyped for what's to come. If one wants to see all the big moments, make sure to watch Marvel's Echo on Disney+.