Does Karen Houghton have children? Details explored as Kris Jenner's sister dies at 65

Kris Jenner took to Instagram on March 19 and announced that her sister, Karen Houghton, died "unexpectedly" on March 18. She shared several pictures of Karen and her from when they were young and prayed for her mom MJ and Karen's daughter Natalie Zettel during this tough time.

"It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly. My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time," she captioned her post.

Natalie is a model and has a clothing rental business as well. She has an Instagram following of about 53.4k and often shares glimpses of her life online.

Karen Houghton shared a daughter, Natalie Zettel with her ex-husband Mark Zettel, and was Kris Jenner's only sibling.

Natalie was Karen's only child and she often shared pictures featuring the Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kylie Jenner. As the pictures went viral online, they piqued fans' interest in her connection to the popular personalities. Although Natalie has led a private life as compared to her cousins, she was often spotted at Kardashian-Jenner events.

Her Instagram bio includes a link to her business, Styles by Nat, which is a clothing rental subscription service. It allows individuals to opt for new looks throughout the month without any commitment. One can get their hands on two clothing items at a time and wear them as many times as they'd like. They can then return them when they're ready to get another set of products.

Natalie's mom Karen Houghton was a part-time nurse and a cookbook author. She released her first book, Naturally Gourmet Cookbook in 2010, and volume 2 of the same launched in 2013. Kris paid tribute to Karen on social media and stated that she was the "sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable" person she knew.

"Karen was beautiful inside and out. She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny. She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends especially her beautiful daughter. She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together," she wrote.

She expressed her love for her and added:

"Karen’s passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised. We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you my beautiful sister."

Kris and her sister Karen Houghton grew up in San Diego. They were raised by their single mother, Mary Jo Campbell, after her divorce from Robert Houghton.