Have Rob Warne & Sophie Sierra from 90 Day Fiancé broken up? Details explored

Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra from 90 Day Fiancé season 10 came forth with the updated status of their relationship on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8 which premiered on March 17. As per the first episode of the show, the couple has split for over two months.

Sophie has moved out of their house and is currently living in Austin with a friend called Kay.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? features couples from the franchise's past, who come to resolve beefs and strengthen their relationships. So Rob and Sophie too, going ahead in the show, are expected to be on the path to reconciliation.

Details of 90 Day Fiancé stars Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra's breakup

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? saw Rob and Sophie's tumultuous marriage as it opened with Sophie living with a friend from Austin. While the exact reason for their breakup is unknown, it's apparent that their relationship is going through a rough phase since they got married on 90 Day Fiancé season 10 in 2022.

Sophie had previously faced issues with Rob's cheating when she checked Rob's phone, only to discover that he had been speaking to multiple women and asking for their inappropriate pictures. She later ruled out online cheating from her cheating books and put a location tracker on Rob's phone, believing he wasn't meeting these women in person.

90 Day Fiancé saw the newly married couple have other problems too such as their disagreements regarding having children, Rob not treating her mom with respect, and Sophie's sexuality after she came out to him as bisexual. One of these reasons could've been why the couple split.

90 Day Fiancé couple Rob and Sophie's relationship and the latter's bisexuality

UK-based Sophie, at 24 years of age, met Rob, 33 through Instagram. Interested in bi-racial men, Sophie followed an Instagram page that featured bi-racial models.

Rob was on there, and Sophie thought he was cute. The feelings were mutual for Rob so they decided to move their conversation to Facetime.

Their first-ever Facetime call reportedly lasted for more than eight hours, a testament to the duo's chemistry. Separated by the pandemic, the two finally met when Sophie arrived in the US on a K-1 visa which lasted for 90 Days, a duration in which they had to decide if they wanted to get married to each other.

Their saying "Yes" wasn't enough because the highs and lows of their relationship had just started. One of their issues of concern was Sophie's bisexuality, which she chose to disclose after marrying Rob.

Sophie's move-in with Kay this season of Happily Ever After? had Rob concerned over the same. Episode 1 even saw the two waking up in a bed together, which made Rob say, "Are you f****** this girl, like are ya’ll in a relationship?"

He also called Kay the "bane of his existence" which proved his feelings for Sophie, ascertaining that they have miles to go before they end things.

And because the official status of Sophie and Kay's relationship is unknown, Sophie's actions could lead a possessive Rob to stop his recurring cheating bouts and help the couple forge a stronger relationship in the future.

Only Happily Ever After? season 8 could tell what the future holds for these two. If their love for each other triumphs over their problems or they too, like many on 90 Days, bite the dust.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8 come out on Sundays, on TLC, at 8 pm ET.