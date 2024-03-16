90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 8 - Cast revealed

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8 is finally here, featuring some of the franchise's memorable couples who are back to resolve conflicts or strengthen their relationships further.

Premiering on Sunday, March 17, on TLC at 8 pm ET, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is set to follow couples whose relationships have been controversial in the past and assess their chances to stay happily married forever.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, first aired in 2016, providing viewers with insights into the challenges faced by 90-Day couples who were battling through relationship problems after hastily getting together because of their K-1 visa expiry. Season 8 of the show is set to feature some of the most desirable couples from the franchise, such as Big Ed and Liz, and Kobe and Emily.

The 9 couples who are set to appear on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8

1) Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise

In 90 Day Fiancé season 9, viewers will witness Emily's visit to Kobe's family and relatives in Cameroon. It is for the fans to see if the strong-willed Emily can fulfill the traditional values expected in a wife by Kobe's family in Cameroon.

2) Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo

In the upcoming show, the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, viewers can expect the couple from season 5 to continue navigating through Jasmine's lack of trust for Gino's past relationships, as was documented before in their season.

3) Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi

Previously featured on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 2, Angela and Michael are set to deal with problems related to Michael's visa this season. Although Michael's recent disappearance incident is a spoiler for the outcomes of their struggles on the upcoming show.

4) 'Big Ed' Brown and Elizabeth 'Liz' Woods

Running strong since season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Ed and Liz are set to open up about their marital challenges on Happily Ever After? season 8. Fans can anticipate the couple addressing problems like financial instability, Liz's trust issues after Ed's infidelity, and their attempts to make their families amicable.

5) Loren Brovarnik and Alexei Brovarnik

Loren and Alexei became a fan-favorite couple after their appearance on 90 Day Fiancé season 3. In the upcoming season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, viewers will witness the couple navigate the challenges of effectively parenting their three young children.

6) Nicole Sherbiny and Mahmoud Sherbiny

Fans loved seeing Nicole's leap of faith on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, when she decided to move to Egypt for her love Mahmoud. However, season 8 of Happily Ever After? is expected to see the couple move to the US, where it will be Mahmoud's turn to wear the shoes of adaptability.

7) Thaís Ramone and Patrick Mendes

Also from 90 Day Fiancé's season 9, like Emily and Kobe, Thaís and Patrick's romance is also fresh in fans' minds. The couple, who share a daughter, is now going to Thaís' hometown in Brazil to get Patrick better acquainted with her family. Their objective this season will be to get Thaís' family to like Patrick and have ample time together to strengthen their bond.

8) Sophie Sierra and Rob Warne

Sophie and Rob, who debuted on season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé, will be featured on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? as they navigate through the problems of their newly married life. The new season will delve into the continuation of Sophie's doubts about Rob's infidelity, as was shown in their season of the show.

9) Ashley Michelle and Manuel Vëlez

Previously featured on 90 Day Fiancé season 10, couples like Sophie and Rob, as well as Ashley and Manuel, met when Ashley went to study in Ecuador. Overcoming their cultural differences, the duo decided to marry.

In season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, viewers will follow their lives after marriage. It will be interesting to see how Ashley handles being around Manuel's two teenage children, whom she will be introduced to this season.

The first two episodes of the upcoming season 8 of Happily Ever After? are titled Once Upon a Rocky Relationship and The Princess and the Pea Brain, which will be released on March 17 and March 24, respectively.