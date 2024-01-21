What does Rob Warne do for a living? 90 Day Fiancé star's whereabouts explored

Rob Warne, a California native on 90 Day Fiancé season 10, has garnered traction for getting embroiled in heated discussions with his girlfriend Sophie Sierra. The pair belong to different financial backgrounds. While Sophie was born into a wealthy family and grew up living life in luxury, Rob comes from humble beginnings.

Rob has admitted on 90 Day Fiancé that Sophie has spoiled rich girl tendencies. He worries that his fiancé not living comfortably in his small studio apartment in Los Angeles. In one of the episodes, Rob was also seen getting into a fight with Sophie’s mom Claire after feeling insulted by a joke at his expense. Rob accused Sophie and Claire acted like he was living in a squalor.

The exchange turned so heated that Sophie left Rob’s house to spend the night with her mother. Professionally, Rob is pursuing his career in modeling alongside working three additional part-time jobs.

90 Day Fiancé star Rob Warne works multiple jobs

The lack of Rob’s employment stability has become a significant problem in the couple’s relationship. Sophie claimed Rob does “little odd jobs here and there” on the show, which prompted the latter to clarify his financial situation on social media. He confessed to having trouble finding a solid job during COVID-19 but insists he now works consistently.

Besides filming the show, Rob does modeling gigs and juggles three part-time jobs. In a statement shared on his Instagram stories in early January, Rob stated:

“Honestly exhausted by this narrative. Let’s be clear. I was a store manager for four years. Left to pursue something else. Didn’t work out, so I was working for a moving company, a grow facility, and hung signs around L.A. overnight while looking for another full time job in the worst job market in the U.S. End of story. I had three jobs, not ‘no job.’”

90 Day Fiancé star Rob Warne defends his living situation

Rob Warne often takes to Instagram to defend his financial situation. In an Instagram reel, the 90 Day Fiancé star spoke at length about being receptive to criticism when it comes to his professional career.

“I feel like a lot of people are really wanting me to, like, s–t on myself. Between my car, my apartment, my finances. It’s like, everything I do has a purpose,” he said.

He explained the car that he has is a perfect car for a city like LA. Rob admitted his apartment was “sh*tty” but clarified he doesn’t live there anymore.

“The apartment, it was sh*tty but I don’t live there anymore and life has gotten a lot better since then and that apartment served a purpose. It is what it is. And the finances have only gotten better, and will continue to get better,” he added.

Rob said that watching himself on the show has only motivated him to do better:

“I watched the show and I was already working on myself and my attitude and being more receptive to criticism but then seeing [myself] on the show has given me even more perspective to do better.”

For naysayers, who keep hating on him for his humble background, Rob suggested:

“If you can’t respect that, then you can go find somebody else to go look at or watch.”

90 Day Fiancé season 10 airs new episodes every Sunday on TLC.