"Worthless P.O.S": 90 Day Fiancé fans slam Rob for overreacting to Sophie's revelation 

90 Day Fiancé season 10 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, December 10, 2023. During the segment, the aftermath of Sophie and Rob's conversation from the previous episode continued. The male cast member had trouble finding words, and when he didn't respond, it made Sophie wonder if he still wanted to be with her.

Rob noted that while he didn't think her s*xuality was a bad thing, he would have liked to have known about it sooner, especially since they had been together for two years. The two continued to dissect what the future of their relationship would look like.

Fans took to social media to react to the exchange and encourage Sophie to leave Rob. One person, @harriettubs2 wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Rob is such a worthless p.o.s he wants to make a not deal out this bi thing."

90 Day Fiancé season 10 will return next week with a brand new episode on TLC.

"You can do soo much better": 90 Day Fiancé fans encourage Sophie to leave Rob

In the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé season 10, Rob and Sophie finally talked about Sophie's s*xuality. The previous episode ended on a cliffhanger with Sophie coming out to her boyfriend not long before the two planned on going ring shopping.

In the latest segment, Rob asked her why she didn't tell him sooner. While the male cast member had some valid points, the conversation soon took a turn when he started asking her questions about whether she wanted to be physically intimate with someone else.

Rob said to the cameras,

"Her being bis*xual isn't a bad thing, it definitely raises a couple of new questions and the fact that she's only now realizing that she's bisexual, it's kinda like, what does that mean for our relationship?"

Rob asked Sophie if she had ever been with a woman and she said she hadn't, he then wondered how she knew she was attracted to women and told her that most women find other women attractive. Sophie told him that not every woman wants to get physically involved with a woman.

He asked her if she wanted to have s*x with women and she told him that she would but she wouldn't since they were together. He further told the cameras that if her being attracted to women wasn't a big deal, she wouldn't have been so hesitant to tell him. He further wondered if the reality star was always going to wonder what it would have been like.

Fans were upset that he implied that if Sophie was to ever get involved with a woman, he would as well. He added that she couldn't have another woman in her life but that they would pursue that person together.

