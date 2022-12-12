How many kids do Loren and Alexei Brovarnik have? Meet the couple ahead of After the 90 Days season 2 premiere

The famed reality TV dating show, After the 90 Days will hit the screens once again with season 2 of its spin-off series on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT. It will feature Loren and Alexei Brovarnik on a journey through life.

The couple became well-known amongst fans and viewers after they appeared on TLC's 90 Day Fiancé. Now they're back with their very own spin-off show, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days season 2.

The official synopsis for Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days reads:

"Loren and Alexei get ready to take on life with two under 2!"

Loren and Alexei, who are now happily married, first met during Loren's trip to Israel in 2013. After bonding and getting to know each other, they tied the knot two years later, in 2015. The couple now shares three kids - two sons and one daughter.

Loren and Alexei from After The 90 Days welcomed their daughter Ariel Raya in September 2022

Although the couple got married in 2015, they waited a few years before having kids. In 2020, they welcomed their first son Shahi Josef. The following year, they welcomed their second son, Asher Noah, and this year in September, their youngest child, Ariel Raya, was born.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days will follow the couple as they navigate through life with two kids under the age of two. Before getting pregnant, Loren worked in the corporate industry. But now, she's a full-time mom influencer and has a growing social media career. She is also a successful reality TV icon.

Alexei was a medic and worked as a paramedic during the pandemic. Currently, he is a warehouse manager at Invicta Watch Group and has a thriving social media career.

In a recent interview with USA Magazine, Loren opened up about how it was to be a mother of three kids. The After The 90 Days star shared,

"It’s chaotic. Some people, like, I remember when I was pregnant it was like a 50/50 draw. Some people said, ‘Oh, it’s, it’s totally easy. Like going from one to two is harder, two to three, it’s like nothing. You already have multiples.’ And some people are like, ‘It’s the hardest thing, but it’s so worth it.'"

In the forthcoming series, Loren and Alexei also plan to return to Israel with their family. In an exclusive sneak peek shared with People, Loren can be seen breaking the news to her parents.

She said,

"We're thinking about going to Israel for a little bit."

At first, her mother thinks it's a family vacation. But Loren clarifies that she, Alexei, and the kids might stay there longer. Loren's parents were taken aback by their decision and were upset about it.

Don't miss Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days' premiere on TLC on Monday, December 12, at 10 pm ET.

