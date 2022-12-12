What is the age difference between David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan? Meet the couple ahead of After the 90 Days premiere

TLC's After the 90 Days is all set to premiere with season 2 of the series in less than a day. The famed reality TV dating show will be released on Monday night, December 12, 2022, at 10 pm ET/9 pm CT, and will feature David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan's journey following their marriage.

The series teases relationship troubles, family issues, and a surprise pregnancy for the couple. The duo caught the attention of fans during their time in 90 Day Fiancé, so much so that the network has now given them their own series, David & Annie: After The 90 Days.

The official synopsis for David & Annie: After The 90 Days reads:

"David and Annie attempt to bring Annie's teen brother and cousin to the US."

The now happily married couple first met when David went to Thailand, which was Annie's native country. They began to bond and ended up getting married despite David's financial instability and their age difference of 24 years.

After the 90 Days couple David and Annie plan on bringing Annie's brother and cousin to America

David and Annie have been a part of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé series for a long time. They've been married for over five years now, and are currently homeowners in Thailand and Arizona. Despite their issues, the After the 90 Days couple has always managed to navigate their differences and resolve conflicts.

They've also appeared on TLC's Pillowtalk, which is another spin-off of the 90 Day franchise. With season 2 all set to premiere, the show teases that the duo will head back to Thailand to bring Annie's brother and cousin to America to give them a chance at a new life.

Titled Plus Two, the official synopsis for episode 1 reads:

"Five years ago, David and Annie tied the knot and created a happy life for themselves in the US. Now, they're returning to Annie's village in Thailand to bring home her brother and cousin and give them an opportunity for an education in America."

The two have beaten all odds despite their age difference. David was born on May 21, 1968, and is currently 54 years old. Meanwhile, Annie was born on November 29, 1992, and is 30 years old. She recently celebrated her birthday by getting a new makeover, and uploaded a picture of it on her Instagram page.

Viewers of the show also know about Annie's love for cooking. She often uploads new recipes on her social media profile. Now, the couple has also teamed up to release their own line of cooking oils. David is also an English teacher at a local college.

In an exclusive sneak peek shared with People Magazine, David opened up about undergoing training to become a monk. He said:

"I've always felt that I've had a connection to Asia. And if you remember from last season, when we went to the fortune teller and she said that you're the great-grandson of the Naga Ping, which is a mystical creature of the Mekong River. I've always felt it."

Viewers will have to wait and see if David completes the training when After The 90 Days premieres.

David & Annie: After The 90 Days will premiere on TLC on Monday night at 10 pm ET. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

