“He played the long game”: Wild reactions erupt online as missing 90 Day Fiancé star Michael Ilesanmi reportedly seeks safety from wife Angela Deem

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Angela Deem revealed in a TikTok live on Monday, February 26, 2024, that her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, had gone missing after just 2 months of moving to the United States from Nigeria. However, a later update revealed that Ilesanmi was found and that he did not want his location revealed to Angela as he feared for his life.

The events set social media on fire as netizens speculated that Michael knew what he was doing the whole time. Some users trolled Angela and wanted to see Michael receive a green card. One X user joked:

Netizens applaud Michael Ilesanmi for running out on Angela Deem

90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem revealed on a Monday, February 26, 2024, TikTok live that Michael Ilesanmi, who had only arrived in the United States from Nigeria in December 2023, had been missing since Friday, February 23, 2024.

Angela revealed that Michael had even left all his belongings behind, including his clothes, his ID, passport, and phone, among other things. Later that day, Angela told her friend and 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates that Michael left with only $40. She even suspected that the entire thing was a plan. She told fans:

"If Michael is really missing and doesn’t contact us, immigration can take over. That’s all I can tell you."

Later in the day, John Yates revealed that after his call with Angela, she was contacted by the police, who told her that Michael Ilesanmi was found and that he was safe. Yates said that Michael confirmed his ID with photos of the documents he carried in his burner phone, which Angela did not even know he had. However, Michael did not want his location revealed to Angela. Yates said:

"The wild part is that he told the police that he was in fear of his life."

Social media was set ablaze by the whole situation as many netizens speculated that this might've been Michael Ilesanmi's plan all along. People who were not fans of Angela Deem's allegedly "aggressive" behavior towards Michael claimed that he had "proof of abuse" and was only putting up with it to secure his green card.

A few other users speculated that Michael Ilesanmi might aim to get permanent residency in the US through VAWA requirements. Many social media users congratulated Michael and hoped that he would get his green card while trolling Angela Deem at the same time. Here are a few reactions to The Neighborhood Talk's Instagram post about the situation:

Michael's claims led to a plethora of wild speculations (Image via Instagram)

The whirlwind story of Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi began when Angela was 52 and Michael was 30. The Nigerian man sent a text to Deem on Facebook, which kickstarted a romance, prompting Angela to go to Nigeria to be with Michael. Despite the couple's many problems, including cultural differences and a huge gap, they got married in January 2020.

Angela later caught Michael cheating on her online with another woman, but they stayed together after getting therapy on 90 Day: The Last Resort.