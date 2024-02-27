“Waste of film”: 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life fans react to Natalie’s IVF appointment 

90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life season 4 aired a brand new episode on Monday, February 26, 2024. During the segment, fans saw the aftermath of Natalie and Josh's breakup, which led her to a fertility clinic.

The cast member, along with her mother, made their way to a fertility clinic, where they discussed freezing her eggs as well as sperm donation. The cast member told her doctor that although she was single, she was ready to be a mother and was worried about not being able to be a mother due to her age.

Fans took to social media to react to the segment and slammed Natalie online. One person, @lexiwilltell wrote on X:

"Natalie just wanted to do something on camera, what a waste of film.."

90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life fans slam Natalie

Expand Tweet

In the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life season 4, the female cast member told the cameras that she chose the best fertility clinic in Los Angeles to go to after her break up with Josh, as she wanted to know her best options of having a baby without a man.

She told the doctor that she wanted to have a baby but that she didn't make the best possible choices in life. Natalie noted that she wanted to explore the possibility of being a single mother, and the doctor reassured her that it wasn't very uncommon.

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life star's mother told her in her native language that it wasn't uncommon for women to give birth, even at the age of 55. She added that if she were athletic, the chances would be greater.

Natalie told the doctor she tried to get pregnant in the past, but was unsuccessful. The doctor then told the TLC star that he would share the information provided to him, adding that once the cast member chose a sample, his clinic would help her with the treatment afterward.

Natalie translated the discussion for her mother, and her mother asked her whether the insemination would happen with a "husband." When she asked her mother what she thought, the latter noted that the second option would be to marry someone.

"I feel like a lot of women wants kids in their middle 30s would understand me because they also find themselves wanting a child and not finding their Mr. Right. So I don't feel like I'm doing something extraordinary," she said in a confessional.

The 90 Day Fiancé star noted that while she felt ready to have a child, she wasn't sure how to do it alone. The clinic also provided the cast member with sample pictures and essays from donors.

The person at the clinic further reminded her that the donor would never know if she purchased his sperm, and the cast member stated that she and her mother needed to discuss this further.

90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life fans took to social media to react to the segment.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Single Life season 4 will return next week with another episode on TLC.