Where to follow Natalie Mordovtseva from 90 Day Fiancé on Instagram?

TLC’s hit reality TV show 90 Day: The Single Life returned with season 4 on Monday, January 1, 2024. The 90 Day Fiancé spin-off features former cast members on a new path of self-discovery as they make a comeback to begin dating. Season 4 of the solo series premiered with some fan favorites including Chantel Everett, Veronica, and Natalie Mordovtseva.

Be it looking for love or just embarking on having a good time on dates, the show’s alums stepped out with a new set of goals this time. With drama, chaos, and arguments, new episodes of the show are released every Monday on TLC. One standalone singleton whose return has created significant buzz in Natalie Modovtseva.

90 Day: The Single Life star Natalie Mordovtseva’s Instagram

Fans can follow Natalie Mordovtseva, who made her first appearance on 90 Day Fiance in 2019, on Instagram at @nataliemordovtseva. She moved from Ukraine to the US to marry Mike Youngquist. The wedding lasted less than a year post which the 39-year-old settled in Florida. She is returning on 90 Day: The Single Life because she has fallen in love again. Her partner is a modeling agency CEO, Josh Weinstein, based in Los Angeles.

Natalie was in a long-distance relationship with Josh but on the reality TV show, she made the significant decision to move to LA to be close to him. Additionally, being in LA would also help her pursue her career in acting and modeling. However, things aren’t as easy as they appear to be. Since moving to the new city, Natalie realized Josh’s lifestyle wasn’t what she was ready for.

While Natalie wants a committed relationship and dreams of starting a family with children, Josh’s choices make her contemplate if he can give her the future she envisions.

What happened to Natalie on 90 Day: The Single Life episode 1?

Natalie had a tearful reunion with her mother at the airport in episode 1. Notably, COVID, paperwork, and war kept them separated for the past two and a half years, which finally came to an end. The mother-daughter duo are moving to LA where Natalie’s partner Josh lives.

The couple are often seen getting into arguments on the show and one of the latest ones was about Natalie’s lodging. The Ukrainian believes Josh gives his job more priority than her. She expected him to go house-hunting with her but Josh explained he had to leave for a work trip in two weeks. The revelation leaves Natalie in tears, she throws a fit and yells at him.

The argument left a bad impression of Josh on her mom. She thinks her daughter’s relationship is unusual and insincere.

Meanwhile, Tyray is seen asking his crush out as Debbie shares her plan of starting an Alpaca farm, and Chantel goes to Greece to find a new love. Notably, Chantel is one of the most-talked-about singletons of this season owing to her divorce from Pedro, her husband of seven years. The cast member goes on a healing trip to celebrate the end of her relationship.

Besides Natalie, Chantel, Tyray, and Debbie, also returning to the show are ex-couple Tim and Veronica. The exes have moved on in their lives and claim to support each other in rediscovering love individually as Veronica navigates her new relationship with Jamal.

Lastly, alum John, known for making candid remarks on his brother Patrick’s relationship with Thais, has fallen for a Texas woman. The woman has three demands - marriage, a child, and for John to move in with her.

Where to watch 90 Day: The Single Life?

90 Day: The Single Life season 4 airs weekly every Monday at 8 pm ET exclusively on TLC. Viewers can also watch the new episodes on multiple streaming platforms including Philo, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream.

In addition to this, the first three seasons of 90 Day: The Single Life are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Discovery Plus, Apple TV+, Discovery Plus, and HBO Max.