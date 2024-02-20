"Slow down and heal" - 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life fans think Chantel is "desperate"

90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life season 4 aired a brand new episode this week on Monday, February 19, 2024. During the segment, fans saw Chantel enjoying her trip to Greece and getting to know Giannis better.

Her Greek fling and his friends took her and her friends to a snail festival. However, the TLC star was unaware of it initially and was taken aback when they figured out they had to eat snails. Chantel asked Giannis for a kiss and was disappointed when she got a "weak one." She noted that she wasn't getting what she wanted from him.

Fans took to social media to reply to the whole segment and criticized Chantel for her behavior. One netizen, @realityfun2, wrote on X:

"Chantel following a random guy across Greece and begging him for attention gives beyond desperate. Lady, please slow down and heal. You are embarrassing yourself."

90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life season 4 will return next week on Monday with a brand new episode on TLC.

90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life fans think Chantel is "makin' a complete fool of herself"

Expand Tweet

90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life season 4 aired a brand new episode on Monday, February 19. During the segment, Chantel Everett and her friends were invited by Giannis and his friends to a food festival. The former party, however, was unaware of what it was.

Thus, they were a little uncomfortable when they found out that they had to eat snails. Chantel told Destinee that she wouldn't try any, although she did eat when Giannis offered her one, but didn't like it. She noted that it felt "slimy."

The 90 Day Fiancé cast member told Giannis that he was supposed to kiss her but was disappointed when she received a "weak kiss." She believed that she had to "read the room." Destinee agreed and noted that Giannis wasn't giving "a lot of energy" that night.

"I'm like expecting him to take me in his arms and like be really cuddly and close. And I'm not getting that from him. I'm let down because that's what literally drew me to him in the first place.

The TLC star further told the cameras that she wasn't getting what she desired anymore and was disappointed. She further told the cameras that she liked a man to show her off like "his woman" and be affectionate. Chantel added that his behavior made her wonder whether she was getting ahead of herself.

Fans took to social media to react to the segment and slammed the cast member for her behavior towards someone who was supposed to be a vacation fling.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life season 4 will return with a brand new episode next week on TLC.