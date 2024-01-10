Are Natalie and Josh from 90 Day Fiancé still together? Relationship updates

TLC’s hit reality TV show 90 Day: The Single Life kick-started season 4 on January 1, 2024, and the storyline has already taken several hiccups. The spin-off show entails former cast members taking a new path of self-discovery as they begin to date again. This time the solo series premiered with some of its fan-favourite cast members including Veronica and Chantel Everett.

From looking for love to going on dates, the 90 Day alums have returned with a set of new goals this time. Drama, chaos, and arguments-filled episodes of the show are released every Monday exclusively on TLC.

One standalone singleton whose return has amassed significant traction is Natalie Mordovtseva and her relationship with her new boyfriend Josh. The couple had a rocky start but they are still dating and trying to make things work between them.

Are Natalie and Josh from 90 Day Fiancé still together?

For those unaware, Natalie moved from Ukraine to the US to marry Mike Youngquist in the previous season. Their wedding lasted only a few months before the 39-year-old called it quits and moved to Florida, where she met a modeling agency CEO, Josh Weinstein, based in Los Angeles.

Natalie and Josh were in a long-distance relationship but on 90 Day: The Single Life season 4, she made a significant decision to move to LA to be closer to him. But things weren’t as simple as they appeared to be. Since moving to the new city, Natalie and Josh have been embroiled in multiple disagreements.

Natalie wants Josh to be in a committed relationship with her, but Josh seems to lead a very busy lifestyle. Josh needs time, but she wants to build a new family and raise kids with him.

Viewers witnessed Natalie's emotional reunion with her mother at the airport in episode 1. Due to COVID and legal complications, the two had been apart for the last 2.5 years. Natalie's mother moved to Los Angeles to be with her, although Josh and Natalie frequently argued over where they were staying.

She expected him to go house-hunting with her but Josh’s revelation about leaving for a work trip had her taken aback with shock. On their date, Natalie threw a fit and yelled at him. Their relationship left a bad impression on Natalie’s mother who believed they were unusual and insincere.

In episode 2, the couple decided to make up for the fight. Natalie told the cameras she wanted Josh to feel how hurt she was. Her worries about where she would live were off the roof but having ignored Josh’s calls for a while, she eventually decided to talk to him.

The LA native promised he would be more open about his work schedule henceforth. Natalie pointed out how he was trying to make her feel like their argument wasn’t a big deal. Eventually, Josh apologized and also promised he would help her find a good place to rent.

The couple happens to fight a lot but they’re trying hard to make their relationship work.

Where to watch 90 Day: The Single Life?

90 Day: The Single Life season 4 airs weekly every Monday at 8 pm ET exclusively on TLC. Viewers can also watch the new episodes on multiple streaming platforms including Philo, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream.

In addition to this, the first three seasons of 90 Day: The Single Life are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Discovery Plus, Apple TV+, Discovery Plus, and HBO Max.