90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life season 4 aired a brand new episode this week on Monday, January 8, 2024. During the segment, Natalie and Josh made up while Tyray went on a date. Jamal and Veronica made things exclusive, but their communication made things tougher than they had to be.

The synopsis of the episode read:

"Chantel goes to an olive oil farm that leads her to a potential love interest; Natalie reunites with Josh to look at apartments; Veronica is Tim's wingwoman at a local singles event; Tyray goes on his first date ever."

Tyray got stood up on his first date on 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life season 4

In the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life season 4, titled Tyray's First Date, the cast member went on a date with Tiffany, but was disappointed. Ahead of his date's arrival, he eagerly waited for her with flowers.

Tyray expressed his excitement to the cameras and noted that he wanted to let her know that he was interested. However, as time went by, he couldn't help but check his watch. He noted that he was a "pretty punctual" guy and didn't know if her taking so long to arrive was normal.

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life celebrity added that he didn't want to jump to a conclusion, but he was worried that Tiffany wasn't going to show up. The server, Veronica, noted that she felt so bad for him to the point that she wanted to sit down with him and be his date. Ultimately, Tiffany didn't show up, and after waiting for over an hour, the season 4 cast member gave up.

Elsewhere in the episode, Natalie and Josh decided to make up. In the season premiere of the show, the couple got into a big fight about Josh not being able to take time out for the season 4 star. In Monday's episode, Natalie noted that she felt like he was trying to deceive her and that she wanted him to feel how hurt she was.

She told the cameras that since he was about to leave the next day, she was scared about her future and where she would live. After ignoring his calls for a while, she finally called him back. She told him she was mad at him and the producer apologized, telling her that he would be more open about his schedule moving on.

He asked her if she was okay, but Natalie noted that he was trying to make her feel like it wasn't a big deal. However, the cast member accepted Josh's apology. The boyfriend explained to her that he didn't want them to follow the same patterns as before, where she wouldn't talk to him after getting upset.

"I wanna work towards a healthy relationship with you and be on the same wavelength."

Natalie noted that they were having a good "adult" conversation and she told him that she was working on herself. She apologized to her boyfriend while the cast member noted that he would keep his work and help her find a place to rent.

