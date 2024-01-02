Where to watch 90 Day: The Single Life season 4 premiere? Streaming platforms explored

TLC series 90 Day: The Single Life season 4 began airing on Monday, January 1, 2024. The rest of the episodes of the series will air every Monday at 8 on TLC. Fans who missed the premiere can watch it when it reairs on the channel over the week and it will also be available to watch on the streaming platforms Fubo and TLC Streams.

Like the previous seasons of 90 Day: The Single Life, season four will also have 14 episodes, which will air every Monday on TLC at 8 pm. The new season was released over a year after its third season concluded on December 12, 2022.

90 Day: The Single Life is one of the spin-off series of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. It follows people who have recently come out of relationships and are looking to begin dating again.

90 Day: The Single Life season 4 premiere and streaming platforms explored

Fans of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise were treated to the premiere of season four of 90 Day: The Single Life on January 1, 2024, on TLC. Titled Chantel Gets Her Groove Back the episode featured recently divorced Chantel Jimeno trying to look for potential matches in Greece where she was with her friends.

While the premiere episode was already released, those who missed it can watch it on Fubo TV where the upcoming episodes will be aired live. The platform offers a 30-day free trial so that fans of 90 Day: The Single Life can watch the show for free.

However, they can also choose to subscribe to the platform as well. The subscriptions on Fubo TV start from $74.99 a month, which includes 150 channels and allows streaming on up to 10 devices simultaneously. Fubo TV is known for its sports streaming and advertises itself as a cable replacement for sports channels.

The much anticipated season 4 and all previous seasons of the show are available to stream on Fubo TV. Season 4 of the 90 Day: The Single Life also will air on TLC throughout the week at the following times:

Date Day Timings January 2, 2024 Tuesday 12 am, 2 pm January 6, 2024 Saturday 8 pm January 7, 2024 Sunday 12 am, 12 pm

90 Day: The Single Life first episode synopsis

The show's cast features members from the past seasons of 90 Days Fiancé, including Chantel, Natalie, Debbie, Tim, Tyray, Veronica, and John.

The premiere episode titled, Chantel Gets Her Groove Back showed Chantel diving into the dating pool even as Natalie Mordovtseva welcomed her mother at the airport. In the previous season, fans saw Natalie upset about her mother being stuck in Ukraine during the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Her former partner Mike Youngquist helped Natalie buy the ticket for her mother to fly to America. Natalie's dream was finally coming to life as she jumped and hugged her mother at the airport. She also got into an argument with her current partner Josh Weinstein.

Fans got updated on Tyray's life as well and the 33-year-old was seen working out and working on himself to better his scopes of finding a partner. He was shocked to find out that he was catfished for four years. However, in the new season, he let the fans know that his catfish experience wasn't going to stop him from being positive about the future.

After Debbie parted ways with Oussama in 90 Day Fiancè, she was seen looking for a match on The Single Life. Like Tyray, she too looked positive about the future of her dating life.

The next episode of the show is titled Tyray's First Date and will finally see him meeting with a potential partner. The upcoming episode holds the key to changing developments in all its contestant's lives.