Are Veronica and Jamal from 90 Day Fiancé dating? Details explored

90 Day Fiancé couple Veronica and Jamal shift from an open relationship to exclusivity. In a teaser for the January 8 episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Veronica, 37, reveals positive progress. Starting casually, they've now opted for exclusivity.

Initially, Jamal, 27, avoided defining their relationship and candidly continued dating others while being involved with Veronica. A sneak peek of Veronica and Jamal surfaced on Instagram, sparking considerable commentary from 90 Day: The Single Life viewers on their relationship.

While committing to exclusively date Jamal, Veronica acknowledges he's not a great communicator. She said:

"You suck at communication. You don't text back at all."

Jamal believes constant communication is unnecessary, stating that he doesn't think they need to talk 24/7. He said:

I'm more of a face-to-face person, that's always been my vibe. Like, when we're here, we're here. But Veronica takes it personally when I'm not available to her, and I can see maybe an insecurity of her thinking like, 'Oh, he just doesn't care to talk to me,' but that's never been the case."

Who are Veronica and Jamal from 90 Day Fiancé dating

Veronica gained recognition as Tim Malcolm's ex and now best friend. Their close bond has developed since 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 3, and they've appeared in various spin-offs like Pillow Talk and 90 Day: Bares All.

Veronica took center stage in The Single Life season 3, where she had an unsuccessful romance with Justin Foster. At the Tell All, she introduced her new man, Jamal, Kim Menzies' son.

Jamal Menzies, known for his role on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days as the son of Kim Menzies, became a reality TV personality and earned recognition for being the voice of reason for his mother during her relationship with Usman Sojaboy Umar.

Aside from his role on the show, Jamal has garnered attention for his attractive appearance and physique. Recently revealed to be in a relationship with fellow cast member Veronica Rodriguez on 90 Day: The Single Life, fans are eager to know more about his age, profession, and Instagram presence.

How has Veronica and Jamal's relationship been so far

Highlighting the need for communication, Veronica stresses the seriousness of their relationship. She expresses a desire for a lasting commitment and hopes things continue positively with Jamal. However, she acknowledges the emotional challenge if Jamal were to hurt her.

In December 2022, In Touch verified the connection between Veronica and Jamal after her breakup with Justin Foster. The exclusive source revealed they were having fun. In the 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 tell-all, Veronica confirmed meeting Jamal. She reached out to him for recommendations for her trip to his hometown, San Diego.

After establishing a connection, Jamal proposed an open relationship to Veronica. While she expressed openness to seeing other people, she admitted being too lazy to pursue anyone else at the time.

Veronica openly expresses her desire to settle down, while Jamal, in his twenties, appears to be following a different life trajectory. For the very same reason, Veronica's best friend, Tim Malcolm, has good reason to be confused by Veronica and Jamal as a couple.

Whether Veronica and Jamal can defy skeptics and make their relationship thrive remains to be seen. 90 Day: The Single Life airs on TLC every Monday at 8/7c.