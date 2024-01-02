Have Tim Malcolm and Veronica Rodriguez from 90 Day Fiancé broken up? Details explored

Former 90 Day singletons are ready to mingle once again on season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life. All the alums, whom audiences first met on the hit TLC reality series, will star in the spin-off show that premiered on Monday, January 1, 2024. The show will follow the group as they learn to let go of the baggage from past relationships and join the journey of finding love once again.

With the help of friends and family, they return to redeem their chance of meeting soulmates. Season 4 of the solo series premieres with some fan favorites including Chantel Everett and Natalie Mordovtseva. But stealing the most limelight are ex-pair Tim Malcolm and Veronica Rodriguez.

They met and broke up long before making their appearances on TV. The duo remain close friends and it appears their association might create awkwardness on their new path of self-discovery.

Relationship status of 90 Day: The Single Life stars Tim Malcolm and Veronica Rodriguez

Tim and Veronica broke up before they were associated with the 90 Day franchise. The ex-couple met in a pub, where Veronica kissed the North Carolina native owing to a bet. She also slipped in her number to Tim after the kiss, which kick-started a nearly 9-year-long relationship.

Tim became a father figure to Veronica’s daughter Chloe Sanchez, who was just a year and a half when the pair met. The duo were on the cusps of marrying each other but they broke nearly seven months after getting engaged. It is suggested the ex-pair knew their breakup was inevitable but they tried their best to keep going forward.

Years after their separation, Tim debuted on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with his Columbian ex Jennifer Tarazona. During his stint on the show, he continued to co-parent Chloe and his close association with Veronica and her daughter raised a red flag for Jennifer.

Veronica persisted nothing was going on between her and Tim and even returned their engagement ring. Unfortunately, Jennifer and Tim called it quits eventually. After Tim, Veronica appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, giving fans an inside glimpse into the ex-pair’s bonding.

They stayed supportive of each other as best friends while looking after Chloe, which led many viewers to root for them to fall in love. But things never took a romantic turn.

Veronica then appeared on The Single Life season 3 with a new romance for Justin Foster who she met on a dating application. It was on their second date when Justin asked Veronica to create boundaries with Tim. Despite warm sparks, Justin decided to move to Florida with his ex and the mother of his kids.

Shortly after ending the romantic entanglement with Justin, Veronica began dating the franchise costar Kim Menzies’ son Jamal. Now in season 4, as Veronica navigates her new relationship with Jamal, the best friend dynamic with her ex-fiance might make things awkward. This time, even Tim’s back to find true love and the exes claim to support each other in their pursuits.

90 Day: The Single Life cast members

Besides Tim and Veronica, Chantel Everett is also coming back. She goes on a girls' trip to Greece to find a new husband and celebrate her split with Pedro. Tyray is getting back at dating leaving past his insecurities and fears. Alum John is moving to Texas for his ladylove and Natalie, who reunited with her mother is planning to settle in Los Angeles with boyfriend Josh.

New episodes of season 4 air every Monday at 8 pm ET on TLC. Viewers can also steam the show on Philo, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream.