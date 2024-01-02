What does Jamal Menzies do for a living? Meet 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 5 star

Jamal Menzies first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in season 5, which started airing on December 12, 2021. He was introduced to viewers as the son of Kim Menzies, who was on the show because of her relationship with Nigerian rapper, Usman 'Sojaboy' Umar.

Jamal Menzies has been helping Kim navigate her relationship since season 5, his charm and humor made him popular among the fans of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. He has garnered a huge fan following on his social media and is one of the most loved people on the show.

The 27-year-old holds a degree in Political Science and is currently working as a Legal Administrative Assistant at an insurance firm, as per IMDb.

Jamal Menzies' education and career explored

Jamal Menzies currently resides in San Diego, California, and graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science in December 2020. According to his LinkedIn, he was also a part of the Chess and Rugby clubs of the university.

It also shows his proud experience of 8 years in Microsoft Office, Aderant Total Office, customer service, critical and technical analysis, management, and leadership. His skillset consists of communication, scheduling, mentoring, and training.

Jamal Menzies is currently employed at Progressive Insurance as a Legal Administrative Assistant. His profile indicates that he started working there in 2021, which marks three years of his employment with Progressive Insurance, considered the third-largest insurance company in America.

His profile also states that he has managed over 20 attorneys in his work span and has worked with several House Counsel offices. He gathered his long experience working for six years at CVS Health, which was his first job that he started in 2014.

He started as a customer service representative but was quickly promoted to the post of Assistant Manager. By 2018, he was the Operations Manager and handled human resources.

In 2019, he started interning as a Research Analyst at Dominion Energy. It was a 1-year internship, post which he took a gap year and resumed working as a Legal Administrative Assistant at Progressive Insurance.

On 90 Day: The Single Life, he appeared in a relationship with Veronica Rodriguez.

Jamal Menzies on 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3

Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life started airing in September 2022. Veronica Rodriguez, 37, had been on the show for quite a while. She dated Tim Malcolm and Justin Foster before Jamal Menzies. She admitted to growing a liking for him when she first saw him alongside his mother on Before the 90 Days.

The pair met in San Diego after she texted him on Instagram asking if he could show her around when she visits the city.

They soon started dating and are currently reportedly in a long-distance relationship between San Diego and North Carolina.

Fans can't wait to watch them in the following seasons alongside other couples on 90 Days: Happily Ever After.