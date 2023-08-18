Where is Isla Bella located? 90 Day: The Last Resort filmed at beach resort

TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort recently premiered on August 14, and sees a range of struggling couples participate in a retreat in a bid to “heal their old wounds.”

The drama will unfold over the course of the first season against the backdrop of a stunning Florida coastline. The series’ beautiful filming location has especially impressed fans, leading to a plethora of questions about the resort. Fans will be delighted to know that they can actually stay at the beautiful Isla Bella Beach Resort, which describes itself as “the crown jewel of the Florida Keys.”

The resort is near the iconic Seven Mile Bridge and has added further intrigue to the show. While the luxurious resort itself adds an element of natural beauty, the location further adds to the cultural depth of the show.

90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort's Isla Bella Beach Resort combines luxury with natural beauty

The TLC show involves a range of couples who test their relationships to the limit. Apart from getting a chance to work at their flailing partnerships, the participants will be delighted to visit the luxurious resort. Isla Bella combines luxury with natural beauty, set in the backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean.

The 24-acre property boasts a range of luxuries, including five oceanfront pools, with a 4,500 square feet mammoth which was also featured in the first episode.

The contestants will enjoy an award-winning Polynesian-inspired restaurant, a sprawling beach bar, and effectively every imaginable luxury that one can think of.

The Isla Bella resort has a 4,000-square-foot spa, with a state-of-the-art fitness center and conference rooms. The resort has sand dunes stretching on one side, with landscaped native gardens spread across the entire property.

The stunning location offers a tapestry of views that should act as a huge catalyst for the struggling couples on the show.

Still, fans can expect plenty of drama as relationships are tested in the tropical paradise that is the Isla Bella resort.

Marketed as an oasis of relaxation, rejuvenation, and adventure, the resort immediately stunned some of the participants in the first episode of the show. Ed Brown aka Big Ed commented the following when he first saw the property:

"Oh shucks, this is cool. Yeah, this will do."

The rest of the participants seemed to quickly settle down and make use of the number of pools at the resort.

A truly impressive natural haven, Isla Bella’s 24-acre campus offers some of the best natural views that Florida tourists can hope for. The pricy resort offers rooms starting at around $270 per night. However, the offerings, as well as the sprawling natural beauty more than makes up for the financial ask.

There is little doubt that Isla Bella Resort will add a lot of value to the show, with the second episode set to be aired on August 21, 2023.