"Not mad at Kalani" - 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort fans react to Kalani Faagata using "hall pass" to cheat on Asuelu

90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort aired its season premiere on Monday, August 14, 2023. The show has brought back five couples from the 90 Day franchise as they attempt to take another shot at their relationship.

One of the couples who have returned to the TLC series is Kalani and Asuelu as they admit to having trouble related to infidelity and trust issues. During the episode, it was revealed that Asuelu kissed someone else while on a trip and offered Kalani a hall pass to kiss another man.

"I told him, ‘That's a wrap. I don't want to do this anymore. I can't deal with that.’ So then to make it even or fair, he said I could have a hall pass and I could go kiss someone if I wanted to. But he only told me that because he thought I wouldn't do anything."

However, she did make use of the "hall pass," and fans took to social media to react to the revelation. They noted that while they didn't condone cheating, they hope that the other man treated her better than Asuelu does.

90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort fans react to Kalani's bombshell revelation

In the season premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort, Kalani and Asuelu explained why they were on the show. Kalani noted that while they were just about ready to give up, they wanted to give their marriage another shot for the sake of their children.

Kalani explained that Asuelu visited his father in Somoa once, where during a night of partying and drinking, he "supposedly" just kissed someone. She shared that while the two were on Facetime, she noticed that his tongue was white and Asuelu explained that he had a yeast infection. The 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort cast member noted that there are only certain ways one can get a yeast infection.

"You either kiss someone on the mouth or you kiss someone down there."

At the time, while Asuelu maintained that it was a "mouth" kiss, Kalani wanted to know the complete truth, which is when Asuelu revealed that someone had offered him oral s*x and he went for it. After the incident, the TLC star didn't want to stay with him but didn't end the relationship after her husband offered her a hall pass, which allowed her to kiss someone if she wanted to.

Asuelu added during Monday's episode that she did take the hall pass and that it was really hard because he gave her permission. He further added that he trusted that she wasn't going to use it. However, Kalani wasn't too happy with his statement and wondered how he could be upset after having given her the hall pass himself.

While the infidelity from both sides was out in the open, the extent of Kalani's actions was still unknown. She told the group that she wanted to come on 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort season 1 to "fully come clean" and that she was waiting for therapy in order to break the news.

"Asuelu offered to let me kiss someone. So I got to know this other guy. We did kiss each other. It escalated further to oral s*x and then after that it escalated into actual s*x.”

Fans took to social media to react to the revelation and were shocked by the revelations.

90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort will air next week on Monday with a brand new episode on TLC.