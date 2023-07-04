"Nothing but trash!!"- 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise fans praise Lidia for not giving Scott a second chance

Season 3 finale of 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise aired on TLC this Monday, July 3, at 8 pm ET. The episode showcased the end of Scott and Lidia's relationship after the former confessed that he had invited his ex-girlfriend to the resort following their own break-up.

Lidia wanted to dominate the conversation this time and called him a "coward" for breaking her heart and not even caring about it. She called Scott a narcissist when he accepted that he fell in love with Lis, despite the fact that he had come to the DR to be with her. Lidia also could not believe that he would invite his ex in such conditions and made him realize that she was just after his money.

Lidia slammed Scott for wasting her time and demanded that they part ways. Scott knew that he had cheated on many women and did not want to grow old alone. Lidia, on the other hand, was sure that better days were ahead of her and was seen dipping into the ocean to "bury Scott's love" into it.

Lidia mentioned that she would not let another man "dim" her light, adding that Scott's heart was empty, so he could not give love to anyone.

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise fans praised Lidia for confronting Scott and for not taking him back, saying that he was "trash."

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket #90dayfiance Lidia is doing the right thing in ending things with Scott because he's nothing but trash!! #90DayFianceLoveinParadise Lidia is doing the right thing in ending things with Scott because he's nothing but trash!! #90DayFianceLoveinParadise #90dayfiance

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise fans think Lidia is right about Scott

Scott and Lidia had been talking for a year before the former made a visit to DR. He lied to Lidia when he said that he had not contacted his ex since she ghosted him, even though he had just tried to contact her two weeks ago.

He quickly ended things with Lidia, under the pretext of language barrier, and decided to be with Lis.

After Lis left him again, Scott decided to speak "his truth," hoping that things would go back to normal with Lidia.

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise fans sided with Lidia's decision to leave him.

Nikki Reacts @publicnikki

Scott: Let’s go? Does she want me to go with her? (To translator)

Translator: no, not you. That’s kinda clear.



🤣 adios Scott 🏝️



#90dayfiance #loveinparadise Lidia: Let’s go (to the camera)Scott: Let’s go? Does she want me to go with her? (To translator)Translator: no, not you. That’s kinda clear.🤣 adios Scott🏝️ Lidia: Let’s go (to the camera)Scott: Let’s go? Does she want me to go with her? (To translator)Translator: no, not you. That’s kinda clear. 🤣 adios Scott 👋 🏝️#90dayfiance #loveinparadise

IWatchTrashNow @IWatchTrashNow #90DayFiance Scott thinks he’s entitled to even 5 minutes of Lidia’s time #loveinparadise Scott thinks he’s entitled to even 5 minutes of Lidia’s time #loveinparadise #90DayFiance https://t.co/K9LMyqIE9N

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket #90dayfiance Lidia calling Scott a narcissist came out of nowhere!! That description fits him perfectly due to his behavior! #90DayFianceLoveinParadise Lidia calling Scott a narcissist came out of nowhere!! That description fits him perfectly due to his behavior! #90DayFianceLoveinParadise #90dayfiance

Sheryl Kahn @sherylkahn

#90DayFiance #Lidia #Scott "If he moved to Jupiter and I moved to Mars, that would be perfect." Game, set & match, Lidia! "If he moved to Jupiter and I moved to Mars, that would be perfect." Game, set & match, Lidia!#90DayFiance #Lidia #Scott

JazzE @iAmGorJazz #LoveInParadise Scott REALLY is a sleezeball.. even Lidia deserves better than him. #90DayFiance Scott REALLY is a sleezeball.. even Lidia deserves better than him. #90DayFiance #LoveInParadise

Lis left Scott after being overwhelmed

Scott had high hopes from his relationship with Lis this time and even mentioned that he would like to see her when he died. Lis had previously ghosted Scott after he started to talk about marriage and kids. After Scott's latest confession, she began to feel overwhelmed once more.

Within two days, she was done with him and after getting a panic attack, she packed her bags and went to Colombia.

TLC has not confirmed if 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise will return for its fourth season.

