Is Michael from 90 Day Fiance missing? Angela Deem gives shocking updates

Michael from 90 Day Fiance first appeared on season 2 of the show's Before the 90 Days segment. Michael, a Nigerian resident, had fallen for Angela Deem from Georgia, US. The couple made ends meet and married in January 2020 after overcoming their 22-year age gap and their language barrier.

In recent updates, Michael from 90 Day Fiance was reported missing by Angela, right as they geared up for their upcoming appearance on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8. The 58-year-old went live on TikTok to announce the shocking news, on February 26. While Michael's whereabouts remain unknown, fans frenzy over the details given out by Angela.

What did Angela deem have to say about Michael from 90 Day Fiance's disappearance?

In the TikTok video, Angela revealed that "Michael left everything here," meaning everything including his passport, toothbrush, and clothes. She added that Michael from 90 Day Fiance had left with,

"Zero point zero zero. No wallet, nothing." Then added, "Clothes on his back is what he left with on Friday."

She also said that Michael had been missing since February 23, and police have been looking for him since. Angela also gave out other explicit details about his disappearance to 90 Day Fiance vlogger John Yates. She said that Michael had left only with $40 on him and that her home security cameras couldn't catch him leaving.

She also told John that she believed that Michael had family living in Idaho. She said she suspected him of having planned for this from the start. When viewers asked if she contacted immigration, she said,

"If Michael is really missing and doesn’t contact us, immigration can take over. That’s all I can tell you."

John has asked fans to reach out to him at 516-306-0633 if anyone happens to have any information on Michael from 90 Day Fiance.

An update page on Instagram- @90dayfianceupdate posted the TikTok video of Angela with the caption saying,

"Michael is MISSING - Angela is worried sick ~ said Michael has been missing since the 23rd!! Georgia Cops are involved!! Angela said she left to get him food and cigarettes and when she got back he was gone. His passport and phone were left behind."

Angela and Michael from 90 Day Fiance

The couple first appeared on season 2 of the coveted TLC show 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and were quick to catch the limelight because of the unique nature of their relationship. They had a 22-year age gap and didn't speak each other's languages properly.

They started talking when a 30-year-old Michael had sent a flirty text to a 52-year-old Angela on her social media. The pair hit it off from there and decided to be together. Angela traveled to Nigeria to meet him overcoming their cultural differences and triumphing their love.

However, their relationship saw its first crack when Michael from 90 Days Fiance was caught cheating on Angela with a 30-year-old woman online in 2022. On the verge of separating, the couple stuck together after receiving therapy on 90 Day: The Last Resort.

Their journey through the hardships of their relationship and their fate as a couple was going to be documented on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? season 8.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on March 17, on TLC, at 8 pm ET.