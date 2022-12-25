Why is 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? season 7 reunion not airing this week? New release date and more

After a thrilling season finale, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? fans are excited to watch the four-part Tell-All, where the entire cast will come together to share their journeys of the 7th season and what happened after the show was shot.

However, the first part of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? season 7 Tell All: No Limits will not be telecasted on TLC this Sunday, December 25 at 8 pm ET like usual. This is due to the Christmas holidays as fans will be busy celebrating the festival with their friends and family.

Instead of the new episode, TLC will air a pillow talk episode featuring old couples of the 90 Day franchise rewatching the journey of season 7 couples of Happily Ever After.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? season 7 Tell All: No Limits Part 1, which is episode 18, will now air on TLC next Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET. Fans will be able to watch the episode on TLC Go and Discovery Plus 24 hours after the television premiere.

What to expect from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 18?

TLC's 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 18 description reads:

"Gear up for an exclusive look into the nerve-wracking lead up to the Tell All in New York City. The jaw-dropping drama onstage is only half the story, and this season, no one is holding back."

In the first part of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? season 7 Tell-All, Bilal will repropose to Shaeeda in front of everyone. It is unclear if the pair have come to an agreement about having kids.

Meanwhile, Jenny and Ed will get into a heated argument, where the latter will call her a cry baby. Angela and Usman, who will be on a video call with the cast, will also yell at each other.

For the first time ever, the cameras will also follow the cast for an after-party, which will end in chaos and multiple fights.

Ed, who calls the reunion a blood bath, will make a very big relationship announcement that he broke up with Liz again. His ex Rose will also join the cast via a video call after Ed reveals that he spoke to her while being in a relationship with Liz.

Jamal will accuse Usman, who broke up with Kim in the finale, of playing with his mother's feelings.

Andrei will speak to Charlie about his doubt that he reported him to the immigration officers. As seen in a promo, Andrei has still not received any word about his deportation, which might cause him and Libby to leave the country.

Elizabeth, who was pregnant with her second child at the time of shooting, will also be a part of the episode via a video call and might share an update about her new family dynamics.

Other than that, Andrei will get into an argument with Jovi, who thinks that he himself might have done something to alert the authorities. Host Shaun Robinson will inform Angela that Michael is on Instagram again even though the couple fought a lot because of the same issue.

Michael will reject the claims, saying that it is perhaps an "imposter" account.

TLC will air the four parts of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? reunion every Sunday at 8 pm ET, starting from January 1.

Poll : 0 votes