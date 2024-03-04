"Thick headed jerk": 90 Day Fiancé fans enraged by Rob yelling at Sophie’s mother during The Couples Tell All 

90 Day Fiancé season 10 aired a brand new episode this week on Sunday, March 3, 2024, where the cast returned to screens for the reunion special, called The Couples Tell All.

All seven pairings were a part of the show, and although most were present in person, Justin (Igor) joined the cast virtually. They sat down with Shaun Robinson, who asked them questions about their lives.

The American television personality asked Rob and Sophie about Rob cheating on her virtually, which prompted a discussion between the cast about infidelity. The host then introduced the cast to Sophie's mother, who also made a virtual appearance. She and Rob clashed and the cast member yelled at her.

Fans took to social media to react to the segment and criticized the cast member for being disrespectful towards his wife's mother. One person, @bernusmax, wrote on X:

"Rob NEVER thinks maybe someone has a point, he just tries to be constantly defensive. Thick headed jerk."

Rob's behavior towards Sophie's mother angers 90 Day Fiancé season 10 fans

During the TLC show's reunion special, The Couples Tell All, the cast gathered with Shaun Robinson to discuss the events of season 10 and where they currently stood with one another.

One couple, Rob and Sophie were once again in the virtual limelight when the host brought up the male cast member's infidelity. Rob noted that it hadn't happened since then because he realized that Sophie thought it was wrong. He added that everything stopped once her visa got accepted.

The 90 Day Fiancé cast was joined by Sophie's mother, Claire, who had previously clashed with Rob. In a flashback, Rob and Claire were seen arguing about his apartment when she asked why he didn't have a bigger or better place.

At the time, Claire felt that Rob could have done more and Sophie agreed, prompting the male cast member to defensively yell at them and tell them that they had never been at the bottom.

Shaun asked if Claire still felt the same way about Rob and she said yes. She noted that he made promises to her before she moved countries for him and that he didn't even bother to clean the place.

Claire noted that the one thing that bothered her the most was that the 90 Day Fiancé season 10 cast member that he should have waited to bring her to America if he wasn't doing too well financially.

"Your mom is in the wrong and so are you. You're both in the wrong," Rob responded.

Things got heated and Claire told her daughter not to forget that while she was in England, working three jobs, Rob was at home "playing on his game." She added that he was a "grown-ass man" who didn't do anything for a few months until she was just about to arrive.

The two got into a screaming match and Rob told his mother-in-law that she didn't respect him and he didn't have to either.

"You are the epitome of the pot calling the kettle black," the 90 Day Fiancé star said.

Fans of the show took to social media to slam the cast member online.

90 Day Fiancé season 10 is available to stream on TLC.