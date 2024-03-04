90 Day Fiancé: Citra and Sam announce pregnancy during the Couples Tell All segment

90 Day Fiancé season 10 aired a brand new episode this week on TLC. On Sunday, March 2's episode of the reality show, the cast gathered to discuss the events of their lives and give updates about where they stand in their relationships.

While Jasmine and Gino arrived as a married couple, Nikki arrived as a single woman looking for answers about what went wrong. Ashley showcased her weight loss transformation and told the cameras that she has lost over a 100 kgs since she last appeared on the show.

Citra and Sam arrived together and the other couples met them cheerfully. Citra told the cameras that the couple had big news to share and that they were excited. While talking to Shaun Robinson on set, the season 10 cast member revealed that she was pregnant.

What did Citra reveal about her pregnancy during 90 Day Fiancé season 10: The Couples Tell All segment

90 Day Fiancé season 10 aired a brand new episode this week on TLC. During the show's reunion version, called The Couples Tell All, a big revelation was made within minutes of the couples making it to the stage.

This happened when Shaun Robinson greeted the pairs. The first duo she addressed was Justin and Nikki followed by Gino and Jasmine. She later spoke to Citra and Sam, and asked them what was happening in their lives.

Shaun asked the couple how married life had been for them and Citra giggled while Sam noted:

"And we're actually expecting right now. She's pregnant"

The cast congratulated the parents-to-be, and Citra revealed that she was 12 weeks along at the time of filming the reunion special.

"It's so fast because, like, he has a fast swimmer.

Sam seemed pleased with the comment and added "they're strong, they stay strong."

After the two made their debut on the TLC reality show, rumors of the pregnancy started making the rounds online when fans came across old pictures of the couple. In one picture, the cast member was supposedly holding her stomach.

The Indonesian reality star at the time had addressed the rumors and slammed fans. She noted that the picture was taken in 2021 and joked that if she got pregnant at the time and was still pregnant, she would have been expecting a baby for "3.5 years and would have expected to have an "alien baby."

She further clarified that the picture in question was that the picture was taken when Sam came to Indonesia to celebrate their engagement.

