What was Sam's secret on 90 Day Fiancé? Details explored

Sam and Citra have been in the limelight since 90 Day Fiancé's season 10 started airing in October. As if their hardships in sustaining a relationship over a long distance weren't enough, upon meeting, the couple also faced problems with their religion.

Citra posed the condition that if Sam wished to marry her, he would have to convert to Islam. Despite opposition from Sam's mom, and some back and forth with Citra, he gave in and accepted the conversion.

Sam and Citra only have 90 Days to resolve their problems and get married because post that, Citra's K-1 Visa doesn't permit her to stay in the US unless she is married to a US citizen.

In this pressure of finishing things and coming clean within 90 Days, Sam let out an important secret to Citra, who didn't have the time to ease into it. Sam revealed that he might have to go through jail time because of a drug-related blunder he made, and Citra wasn't happy about it.

90 Day Fiancé: Sam's history of drug abuse has led him to potential jail time

Sam hasn't kept his history with drugs a secret. He had told Citra about his past with drugs right from the start of their relationship. The 30-year-old had been addicted to opioids from the age of 15 till the age of 22. Post that, he took the initiative to stop doing it, but kept having relapses along the way. He then resorted to Suboxone, a drug that helps counter the urge for opioids.

Sam was on a work trip in 2023 when the police found Suboxone in his car in a bottle without any labeling, considered a crime in the US. Sam also failed to produce appropriate paperwork for the drug, even after he kept insisting it was prescribed to him.

Because he was a first-time offender, he wasn't jailed immediately but put in a diversion program. However, he missed the deadline before which he was supposed to fill in the paperwork for the program and now faced potential jail time. He even lied to Citra about finishing the paperwork process.

Citra's reaction to Sam's revelation about his potential jail time in 90 Day Fiancé

After sustaining a long-distance relationship for over two years, Citra came to the US to marry Sam on 90 Day Fiancé. She also brought her father and two sisters along to attend the wedding.

She was supportive of Sam's past and even proud of his resilience and commitment to a healthier life. However, when she was told about Sam's potential jail time, she was shocked and disappointed. She said his potential jail time makes her want to go back to Indonesia.

That episode of 90 Day Fiancé ended without any clarity on the outcome of Sam's legal battles. However, through hints on their Instagram handles, ardent fans of the show already know Sam and Citra fought through it all and are now married.

Citra's Instagram bio shows a US flag, which is evidence of her staying put long after her 90-day term was over. Her Instagram user is @cswlsn, which reads Citra Sam Wilson, which is another clear proof of their marriage. Their marriage suggests that Sam must have found some way to avoid jail time.

90 Day Fiancé's upcoming episode is expected to clarify his legal battles. It airs on February 4, on TLC at 8 pm.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.