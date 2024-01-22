90 Day Fiancé: Will Citra's dad take her back home if Sam goes to jail?

90 Day Fiancé season 10 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, January 21, 2024. During the segment, one of the newest couples on the TLC show, Sam and Citra, faced another issue as the male cast member opened up to his partner's father about his past.

The episode saw Sam talk to Citra's father, Herman, about the possibility of him going to jail. Citra's dad was unhappy with the situation and asked the cast member to figure it out. He stated that if the TLC star were to get arrested, he would fly his daughter back to Indonesia.

Sam told Herman that the only thing he was now addicted to was apparently "marrying" his daughter." However, the uncertainty Sam faced could be the end of his and Citra's relationship.

Citra's father threatens to take Citra back home on 90 Day Fiancé season 10

90 Day Fiancé introduced Sam and Citra midway through season 10. Since the beginning of their debut on the TLC show, the possibility of Sam going to jail has been heavily featured. The cast member, however, didn't tell Citra about the same, until after she arrived in America. While he told her about his 2023 arrest, he failed to mention that he didn't submit paperwork that would get him out of jail.

In 2023, the cast member was arrested for having Suboxone without a prescription. Sam enrolled in a diversion program but didn't submit the paperwork within the recommended timeframe, which could result in him landing behind bars. Upon finding out the truth, the 90 Day Fiancé season 10 cast member Citra was upset and wanted to go home.

"I've been really patient and forgive him this whole time about his problem. But it really make me angry because he lied about the paperwork to me. And that means I lied to my dad about his paperwork too."

Citra's father, who accompanied his daughter to the United States of America, found out about the situation on Sunday's episode. During the segment, Herman expressed his disappointment towards Sam and concern for his daughter, Citra.

Herman further told the TLC star that if he went to jail, he would take his daughter back to Indonesia.

Why was Sam arrested in 2023?

Sam and Citra from the TLC show met online, and the male cast member proposed to her when he went to Indonesia. The show saw Sam awaiting Citra's arrival, but there were some skeletons in his closet that she was unaware of.

The 90 Day Fiancé season 10 star Sam was reportedly arrested last year while on a "business trip" with another person. In one of the previous episodes, he opened up about the same and noted that he was arrested for being in possession of Suboxone without a prescription.

During the season, the TLC star explained that he was prescribed the substance by a doctor. Suboxone is "kind of an opiate" that keeps addicts going through withdrawal from getting sick.

After the arrest, the judge offered Sam a diversion program, which one could potentially do for years. However, the cast member apparently failed to file the paperwork required to attend the program, due to which, he might be facing potential jailtime.

90 Day Fiancé season 10 airs episodes every Sunday on TLC.