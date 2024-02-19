"Insecure loser": 90 Day Fiancé fans slam Rob in season 10

90 Day Fiancé season 10 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, February 18, 2024. During the segment, fans saw two couples make it to their wedding day, while another struggled to find their footing ahead of the wedding.

The episode saw Sophie's mother, Claire, move in with her and Rob at the latter's place. However, they got off on the wrong foot, as Claire felt she wasn't welcomed into the season 10 cast member's house as he didn't greet her warmly.

Fans of the show felt similarly and slammed the cast member once again for his behavior toward Sophie as well as his fiancée's mother. One person, @ASAPClaye wrote on X:

"Rob is an insecure loser."

90 Day Fiancé season 10 will air another episode next week on Sunday, February 25, 2024, on TLC.

90 Day Fiancé season 10 fans slam Rob in episode 17

90 Day Fiancé season 10 episode 17 aired on Sunday, February 18, 2024. During the segment, fans saw Claire, Sophie's mother move into Rob and Sophie's place ahead of the wedding, so she could be a part of it.

The cast member, however, didn't help his future mother-in-law with her luggage or make her feel welcome. When she entered, he told her where everything was, including a blow-up mattress, and Claire noted that if he didn't want her there, she could stay in a hotel.

Claire told him that she appreciated him telling her to stay in his home, and he told her that he didn't want her to miss the upcoming wedding.

The 90 Day Fiancé season 10 cast member pointed out that he wanted her there, but asked her not to make jokes about there not being enough space. Claire told Sophie that she didn't feel welcome, as typically a host would make their guests feel like they were wanted, unlike Rob, who went and sat on his bed.

Rob Warne and Claire have never been on good terms. The two previously argued over Rob's financial status and bad attitude. Meanwhile, Rob also had issues with Claire's sense of humor and how aggressive she got while joking.

She recalled their previous feud and told him she didn't even want an apology. He asked her what she wanted and she said nothing but further pointed out his behavior. Rob told Claire he had just spoken to her, and she noted that she didn't need to be there and could go to a hotel instead. Claire said in a confessional:

"It was just so rude. I felt very unwelcomed. And yeah, I'd rather stick an epidural in the middle of my forehead. I just didn't wanna be there. It was horrible."

Fans took to social media to react to the episode and slammed the TLC star for his behavior towards Sophie's mother.

