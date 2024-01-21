Where to follow Rob Warne from 90 Day Fiancé on Instagram? 

It didn't take long for Rob Warne to cheat on Sophie Sierra, his 90 Day Fiancé girlfriend, after they started living together on her visit to the US. Fans saw Sophie's readiness to compromise on their lifestyle differences and even tried convincing her mom, who didn't approve of Rob from the get-go.

Sophie had found Rob Warne on Instagram when she was looking for guys of mixed race. She thought a person of different races would understand her struggles better. Little did she know, she was signing up for heartbreak when she started a relationship with him and then caught him cheating on the same platform. Rob's Instagram is filled with aesthetic pictures of him posing in front of different backgrounds. His Instagram handle is @robwarne_.

Who Rob Warne from 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 is?

Rob's birthdate is August 17, 1989, which makes him 34 years old in 2023. He hails from Olathe, Kansas, but now lives in Los Angeles, California, because of his career as a model and actor. His height and charms are a plus for his career, as he stands at 5 feet 10 inches and boasts a lean physique.

Rob Warne studied at Olathe North West High School and played baseball for his school. TLC's 90 Day Fiancé wasn't his first time appearing on a reality show, he appeared on FOX's Love Connection around 2018. His IMDB bio also suggests his role in a movie called Virus, which was released in 2022.

His acting career has been a struggle, which is suggested by the state of the apartment he took Sophie to. Many fans even speculate that he might be dating Sophie just so he could stay relevant.

How Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra's Relationship Came to an End in 90 Day Fiancé

Sophie Sierra was the one to slide into Rob Warne's DM after she found him on Instagram when she was looking for mixed-race men. The UK resident thought a mixed-race man would understand her struggles growing up better, as she is mixed-race herself. Similarities in their careers of modeling and influencing gave them a common ground to dwell on.

They were quick to get into a long-distance relationship after chatting for a while before it was time for Sophie to come to the US on a K1 visa. She got to the US only because Rob had shared his views on wanting her forever.

Things didn't turn out as expected after the couple started seeing differences between them. Rob Warne moved her into his Inglewood house, which didn't have an indoor bathroom. And even though it was at odds with Sophie's affluent upbringing, she was ready to compromise because she thought of it as a temporary phase. His reaction to the revelation of her s*xuality was also downvoted by fans.

But when Rob Warne showed no signs of aspiration to move to a better place, Sophie was put off. The final nail in Rob's coffin was put in when Sophie caught him cheating. While the couple was hanging out together, she saw Rob getting a message on his social media, which he was quick to attend to and was also caught ogling a girl wearing skimpy clothing.

After a back and forth where Rob Warne defended himself, saying he hadn't cheated, Sophie decided to put an end to her doubts by checking Rob's phone. She found Rob's interactions with multiple women sending him their s*xual pictures and Rob reciprocating them with his own.

The UK-based model/influencer decided to leave him for good, marking one more couple biting the dust and not meeting the fate of Sam and Citra.

She seems to have moved on from her 90 Day Fiancé phase and is seen living her best life on Instagram. The same can't be said about Rob's profile because he still has several pictures of Sophie on his feed.

90 Day Fiancé has reached its 10th season, following the success it saw in its previous seasons and its spin-offs like 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Its ever-growing popularity is expected to keep the show afloat for several more seasons. The upcoming episode 15 of season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé is expected to air on January 15.