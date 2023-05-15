Does Kate Middleton play the piano? Duchess leaves internet in awe as Eurovision video goes viral

Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, surprised audiences worldwide as she showed off her piano skills in the intro video to this year's Eurovision Grand Finale. The princess made a 10-second cameo performing the instrumental version of last year's contest-winning song, Stefania, by Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra.

Kate is a grade 3 on the piano and has also dabbled in singing and playing the flute. She holds a grade 5 for both music theory and singing.v

Kate Middleton is a grade 3 piano player ( Image via Twitter/@xboobsrita )

The video of the princess playing the piano was posted on the official Instagram and Twitter accounts of The Prince and Princess of Wales. The video starts off with a shot of the Windsor Castle, after which the camera zooms into the Red Drawing room, where Kate plays the Grand Piano donning a stunning blue, Jenny Packham outfit.

The Prince and Princess of Wales @KensingtonRoyal



A pleasure to join Kalush Orchestra in a special performance of last year's winning @eurovision entry.



Enjoy the show, Liverpool 🪩 #Eurovision surpriseA pleasure to join Kalush Orchestra in a special performance of last year's winning @eurovision entry.Enjoy the show, Liverpool 🪩 A #Eurovision surprise 🎹A pleasure to join Kalush Orchestra in a special performance of last year's winning @eurovision entry.Enjoy the show, Liverpool 🪩 https://t.co/y4WDuWvOvb

Internet pleasantly surprised by Kate Middleton cameo, amidst comparisons to Meghan Markle

Netizens were taken aback to see Kate Middleton's surprise cameo in the Eurovision video. Some users showered the princess with praise for her stunning looks and musical ability.

Lee Hood @Mofoman360 🏻 Our Future Queen looks ABSOLUTELY STUNNING in an Eurovision appearance please like and retweet #PrincessofWales #KateMiddleton #KateTheGreat #TeamWales Princess Catherine The Princess of WalesOur Future Queen looks ABSOLUTELY STUNNING in an Eurovision appearanceplease like and retweet #PrincessCatherine Princess Catherine The Princess of Wales 👸🏻👑 Our Future Queen looks ABSOLUTELY STUNNING in an Eurovision appearance 💙💙💙💙please like and retweet #PrincessCatherine #PrincessofWales #KateMiddleton #KateTheGreat #TeamWales https://t.co/acIl9eZoWu

Other users were left completely speechless as they struggled to comprehend what was happening.

❤️‍🔥 @gothjichu Kate Middleton playing piano wasn't on my #Eurovision bingo card Kate Middleton playing piano wasn't on my #Eurovision bingo card https://t.co/SeOCMfKXaR

Aya @Aya23821448 King Charles and Camilla on American Idol, Kate Middleton on Eurovision, wake me up when Prince William goes on The Voice. King Charles and Camilla on American Idol, Kate Middleton on Eurovision, wake me up when Prince William goes on The Voice. https://t.co/ZC5t4pzXld

There was also a section of users who were critical of Kate's appearence on the show. Users compared The Princess of Wales with Megan, The Duchess of Sussex, alleging that Kate copied Meghan's style.

Paula @Walsh2Paula



Not his wife Kate Middleton copying Meghan Markle's style AGAIN



WTF

#Eurovision2023 Prince William's obsession with Meghan Markle is just fvcking wild.Not his wife Kate Middleton copying Meghan Markle's style AGAINWTF Prince William's obsession with Meghan Markle is just fvcking wild. Not his wife Kate Middleton copying Meghan Markle's style AGAIN 😭😭WTF #Eurovision2023 https://t.co/MaOdMj8ZNw

sun⁷ @cheerellas Kate Middleton really said "i'm gonna copy Meghan Markle bar for bar word for word" with no shame. Kate Middleton really said "i'm gonna copy Meghan Markle bar for bar word for word" with no shame. https://t.co/Sfz0iecUSH

Ros @hurricane_ros Whyyyyyy was the puff appearance from Kate Middleton needed #Eurovision Whyyyyyy was the puff appearance from Kate Middleton needed #Eurovision

Ana 🧡 @maxvcalloway UNNECESSARY NAUR WHY IS KATE MIDDLETON ON THE INTROUNNECESSARY #Eurovision NAUR WHY IS KATE MIDDLETON ON THE INTRO 😭😭😭 UNNECESSARY #Eurovision

Kate's ravishing blue dress was designed by famous British fashion designer, Jenny Packham. The earrings she wore in the video was previously owned by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Princess Kate has performed before

The princess had previously unveiled her musical prowess in a December 2021 public performance at Westminister Abbe, where she performed For Those Who Can't Be Here, alongside singer Tom Walker. The performance was a part of the Christmas carol concert that she hosted.

Kate Middleton performing, For Those Who Can't Be Here with Tom Walker ( Image via Twitter/@omabelllll )

Walker, on an appearance on Good Morning Britain, called the princess, "lovely, kind and warm-hearted person." He said:

"It was a wonderful experience and she was so warm. She made the effort to thank all the musicians but it was us who felt so grateful to be part of something so special.”

An 11- year old Kate Middleton singing, Wouldn't It Be Loverly? in a school production of My Fair Lady ( Image from Youtube )

In an early 2012 interview with The Evening Standard, Kate's former piano teacher, Daniel Nicholls had talked about teaching the princess when she was an adolescent. He described the princess as lovely and delightful to teach. Nicholls had sent the princess a personal compostition as a wedding gift.

Every year, Eurovision is hosted by the home country of the previous Year's winner. The 2022 Eurovision was won by Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra, but the competition couldn't be hosted in the country due to it's ongoing conflict with Russia. This led to Eurovision traveling back to the UK after 25 years.

Poll : 0 votes