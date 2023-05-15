Does Kate Middleton play the piano? Duchess leaves internet in awe as Eurovision video goes viral

Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, surprised audiences worldwide as she showed off her piano skills in the intro video to this year's Eurovision Grand Finale. The princess made a 10-second cameo performing the instrumental version of last year's contest-winning song, Stefania, by Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra.
Kate is a grade 3 on the piano and has also dabbled in singing and playing the flute. She holds a grade 5 for both music theory and singing.v
The video of the princess playing the piano was posted on the official Instagram and Twitter accounts of The Prince and Princess of Wales. The video starts off with a shot of the Windsor Castle, after which the camera zooms into the Red Drawing room, where Kate plays the Grand Piano donning a stunning blue, Jenny Packham outfit.
Internet pleasantly surprised by Kate Middleton cameo, amidst comparisons to Meghan Markle
Netizens were taken aback to see Kate Middleton's surprise cameo in the Eurovision video. Some users showered the princess with praise for her stunning looks and musical ability.
Other users were left completely speechless as they struggled to comprehend what was happening.
There was also a section of users who were critical of Kate's appearence on the show. Users compared The Princess of Wales with Megan, The Duchess of Sussex, alleging that Kate copied Meghan's style.
Kate's ravishing blue dress was designed by famous British fashion designer, Jenny Packham. The earrings she wore in the video was previously owned by the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Princess Kate has performed before
The princess had previously unveiled her musical prowess in a December 2021 public performance at Westminister Abbe, where she performed For Those Who Can't Be Here, alongside singer Tom Walker. The performance was a part of the Christmas carol concert that she hosted.
Walker, on an appearance on Good Morning Britain, called the princess, "lovely, kind and warm-hearted person." He said:
"It was a wonderful experience and she was so warm. She made the effort to thank all the musicians but it was us who felt so grateful to be part of something so special.”
In an early 2012 interview with The Evening Standard, Kate's former piano teacher, Daniel Nicholls had talked about teaching the princess when she was an adolescent. He described the princess as lovely and delightful to teach. Nicholls had sent the princess a personal compostition as a wedding gift.
Every year, Eurovision is hosted by the home country of the previous Year's winner. The 2022 Eurovision was won by Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra, but the competition couldn't be hosted in the country due to it's ongoing conflict with Russia. This led to Eurovision traveling back to the UK after 25 years.