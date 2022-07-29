Does Leonardo DiCaprio have a yacht? Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro slams Oscar winner over Amazon deforestation tweet 

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has slammed American actor Leonardo DiCaprio after he tweeted about deforestation in the Amazon rainforest.

On July 27, Dicaprio tweeted about the illegal deforestation taking place in the Amazon rainforest region over the past three years.

"How extensive is deforestation in Amazonia, one of the most important places on the planet for people & wildlife? According to this map from @mapbiomas, the region has faced an onslaught of illegal deforestation at the hands of extractive industry over the last 3 years," DiCaprio tweeted.

To this, Bolsonaro responded by criticizing the actor for trying to change the world, but not himself:

You again, Leo? This way, you will become my best electoral cable, as we say in Brazil! I could tell you, again, to give up your yacht before lecturing the world, but I know progressives: you want to change the entire world but never yourselves, so I will let you off the hook."

Then, in a lengthy Twitter thread, Bolsonaro pointed out the things done by his government in order to preserve the vegetation of the Amazon rainforest. The President noted that they have "preserved more than 80% of our native vegetation or that we have the cleanest energy among G20 nations." He also bashed the actor for "spreading misinformation."

Jair M. Bolsonaro @jairbolsonaro - It's clear that everyone who attacks Brazil and its sovereignty for the sake of virtue signaling doesn't have a clue about the matter. They don't know, for instance, that we preserve more than 80% of our native vegetation or that we have the cleanest energy among G20 nations. - It's clear that everyone who attacks Brazil and its sovereignty for the sake of virtue signaling doesn't have a clue about the matter. They don't know, for instance, that we preserve more than 80% of our native vegetation or that we have the cleanest energy among G20 nations.

In 2014, Leonardo DiCaprio was appointed as the United Nations Messenger of Peace for Climate Change. Reportedly, he is also one of the board members of famed environmental organizations, viz. International Fund for Animal Welfare, the Natural Resources Defense Council, Oceans 5, WWF, and Pristine Seas.

Leonardo DiCaprio has previously been called out for his luxurious holiday trips

Bolsonaro's accusations stem from Leonardo DiCaprio's non-eco-friendly parties, which have been making headlines for several years now.

In January of this year, the Titanic star was called out for being an eco-hypocrite after he spent days vacationing in St. Barts on a non-eco-friendly superyacht with his girlfriend, Camila Morrone.

As per Mirror, Leonardo DiCaprio spent his time on a 315ft Vava II superyacht, the cost of which is $133 million. The luxury yacht reportedly emits as much carbon from sailing seven miles as an average car produces all around a year.

Comprising a helipad and six desks, it costs $304,073 to fuel its tanks. The Vava II superyacht on which DiCaprio was partying did not belong to him but Swiss pharmaceutical billionaire Ernesto Bertarelli.

Moreover, the superyacht releases 238kg of carbon dioxide per mile, which is equivalent to how much an average car would produce in two months.

Page Six recently reported that Leonardo DiCaprio was photographed again partying with Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire on a high-class yacht in St. Tropez, France.

DiCaprio has actively voiced his concern about the ongoing climate change, calling it "the most urgent threat" to humanity.

The Brazilian Amazon rainforest includes around 224,000 square miles of this type of forest, or an area nearly the size of Ukraine, as per the official data.

