Does Lucille return to Call the Midwife? Character storyline explored

Lucille's departure from Call the Midwife offered a bittersweet finish to her character Lucille's journey. When she suffered a breakdown in season 12 and left for Jamaica, fans were expecting her return. However, she confirmed that she wouldn't through a social media post.

The series is about a group of nurse midwives in East End, London, in the late 1950s and early 1960s. Lucille Anderson (Leonie Elliott) arrives at Nonnatus House as a nurse in the eighth season. She represents the Caribbean nurses who immigrated to the UK in the 1960s to fulfill the growing demand for nurses at the National Health Service (NHS).

Elliott's character was greatly admired for raising awareness of significant social and historical issues at the time. The show focused on Lucille's career and personal development, connecting fans with her experience of abuse and mental health challenges.

What has happened to Lucille Anderson in Call the Midwife?

Nurse Lucille Anderson had a successful debut in season 7 of Call the Midwife in 2018. She was finally married to the man of her dreams, Cyril Robinson (Zephryn Taitte), in the Christmas special 2021. However, things turned bad following this, and she had to exit Nonnatus House.

First, she suffered a miscarriage in season 11, which caused problems in her marriage with Cyril. Everything changed between them even though they tried their best to conceive again in season 12. Besides that, she also fell victim to abuse after Enoch Powell's speech.

From the beginning, Lucille was shown to be struggling with mental health problems; this was a recurring subject in the series. Finally, with Cyril's help, she gets a ticket to Jamaica and sets off, marking the end of the character in the show.

Will Lucille return to Call the Midwife?

At the end of season 12, actress Leonie Elliott confirmed that Lucille would not return to the show. The confirmation came through her post on X, leaving fans with mixed emotions. Describing the filming of the last episodes, she said she had felt quite emotional about the character's entire journey.

"This season was incredibly difficult to film. Thank you for all your kind words. It's my hope for people watching that if they can see the good in her, maybe they can extend that to people in real life."

She expressed gratitude to her fans and the entire team, saying it had been an incredible journey of six years. She appreciated their support of her character Lucille, making her fall more in love with her.

After Lucille left for Jamaica, Cyril was shown expecting her to return, but he visited her when she didn't. He went to see her in season 12 but returned alone, devastated, indicating their relationship wouldn't last.

Where is Leonie Elliott now?

Season 13 of Call the Midwife was released in January this year, with many characters, including Zephryn Taitte, returning. However, in her post on X last year, Leonie Elliott confirmed she would not be returning to the show.

When Leonie appeared as a guest on the Hello! magazine podcast in December last year, she hinted that she was working on a new project after leaving Call the Midwife. She called it "extremely exciting," but she could not provide any specifics at this time.

Since Call the Midwife season 12 ended, the British actress appeared in Small Island at the National Theatre.

Call the Midwife is available to stream on Netflix in the US.