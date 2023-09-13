Does Mike die in Virgin River Season 5? Character's fate explained

Part one of Virgin River season 5 aired on September 7. The final episode was a thrilling ride since it packed a lot of action, a bit of romance, and a character’s possible untimely demise. Titled Labor Day, the tenth episode showed the storyline revolving around money laundering and drug dealing reaching its climax.

The said episode had characters like Brady, Mike, Brie, Melissa, and Jack capturing most of the screen time, with Mike getting shot, raising the question of his survival.

To all the ardent fans of Virgin River and this particular character, here’s good news: No, Mike does not get killed in the firing. He recuperates in the hospital with his love interest, Brie, by his side.

They even share a tender moment and have their first date over a milkshake.

Final episode of Virgin River Season 5 Part One and Mike's fate

The character of Mike Valenzuela, a Marine friend of Jack Sheridan and currently a police detective, was introduced in 2020 in season 2 of Virgin River. He became a main cast member in season 3 and quickly rose up the popularity ladder.

Season 5 focused on the growing closeness between Mike and Jack’s sister and lawyer, Brie Sheridan, even though she was dating Dan Brady, Jack’s fellow Marine, at the time. Mike and Brie met at a Sacramento court and instantly connected.

With time, Brie developed trust issues with Brady, as she felt he was still involved in drug dealer Melissa Montgomery’s schemes. Since she didn’t know the full truth and Mike couldn’t tell her that he and Brady were working together secretly to bust Melissa, it widened the crack between her and Brady.

Separately, Mike and Brady prepared for a bloody showdown against Melissa and her gang in the latest season. At the start of episode 10 of season 5 part one, Mike arrives just in time to rescue Jack and Brady from her goons.

An altercation ensued, and one of Melissa’s footmen fired at Mike, and the bullet hit near his heart. Everyone thought it was game over for the former LAPD detective, but his friend Jack had faith that Mike would pull through.

The hospital date rolls the ball for Mike and Brie

While going to the hospital and also there, he lost a lot of blood and remained out of consciousness for a long while. However, in the end, Mike wakes up to find Brie sitting by his side.

The detective then attempts to clarify the situation and tell Brie that Brady is a brave man and was a part of the team to bring down Melissa, as opposed to working with her. But the attorney decides to let Brady go and give a love relationship with Mike a fair chance.

After watching their date at the healthcare institution over a cup of hot milkshake, viewers sure felt satisfied that the simmering tension between the probable couple finally got its way.

But will they really stay tight? The trailer for Virgin River season 5 part two seemed to pose a big question there. There was a scene in the promotional clip that showed Brady and Brie engaged in a somewhat warm situation under mistletoe.

The second part of Virgin River season 5, consisting of episodes 11 and 12, pitched as ‘holiday episodes,’ is slated to hit Netflix on November 30. Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith have been enlisted as the writers for both.