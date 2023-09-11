Virgin River Season 5: Age of all important characters, explored

Since its release in 2019, Netflix's Virgin River remains one of the most popular dramas on the channel. Season five of the beloved show is set to conclude in November 2023, and fans have been going crazy as they gear up for the show. It is also worth noting that the show will also have season 6, which is set to be released in 2024.

Virgin River is based on a series of novels of the same name by author Robyn Carr. The series follows the story of Melina 'Mel' Monroe (played by Alexandra Breckenridge) who moves to a small town called Virgin River in North Carolina. She starts working as a nurse and a midwife after responding to an advertisement, trying to leave behind past traumatic experiences. However, life in the new place has its own complications as things from her past also catch up to her new life.

As the series gears up for an eventful season 5 finale, here is take a look at some of the most important characters in the story.

Virgin River Season 5: What is the age of all the important characters now?

Since the show is based on the books, season one also follows freshly widowed Mel starting over in Virgin River. She has secured a nursing position in the town and upon moving there, she quickly befriends bartender and ex-Marine Jack (played by Martin Henderson). Soon, Jack persuades her to stay despite a difficult beginning in her new environment. The two main characters were of considerable age when the story began.

Here is a look at the age of the main characters of the story as of season 5:

Name Age Melinda Monroe (Mel) 32 Jack Sheridan 40 John Middleton (Preacher) 32 Hope McCrea 76 Vernon "Doc" Mullins 70 Dan Brady Age Unknown Lizzie 14 Mike Valenzuela 36 Brie Sheridan 30 Dr. Cameron Hayek 35 Denny Cutler 24

According to Robyn Carr, the author of the book series, Mel moved to Virgin River in the first book (which served as the idea for season 1) when she was only 32 years old and met Jack when he was 40 years old.

Mel and Jack's ages make sense in light of their backgrounds. The former presumably spent six years in school to become a nurse practitioner before spending five years working in an emergency room. This largely overlapped her prior six-year marriage. Meanwhile, Jack joined the Marines when he was 18 and served for 20 years, which would make him 40 in the series, considering his ex-marine status.

Despite starting in season 1, Charmaine Roberts' (played by Lauren Hammersley) twin pregnancy is barely five months along when it is announced in season 4. Thus it can be considered that Mel and Jack are probably still 32 and 40, respectively, in the current season since the events across the series have not spanned for long considering the timeline.

More about season 5

Mel and Jack are engaged and expecting a girl at the beginning of season 5, juggling the pregnancy with their work. Mel's pregnancy is deemed high-risk because of her history of miscarriages. She still can't wait to have children, but as she becomes more aware of her limits, she decides to leave her job at the clinic.

The toughest challenge for Mel and Jack's marriage is when they experience pregnancy together. The two experience many storms together in season 5. The first part of season five is already streaming on Netflix and the final episodes will be released on November 30, 2023.