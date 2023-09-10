Virgin River season 5 part 2: Release date, what to expect, where to watch, and more 

Netflix is set to release Virgin River season 5 part 2 on November 30, 2023, at 3 am ET. Based on the novel by Robyn Carr, the series was created by Sue Tenney, and the main cast includes stars Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, and Colin Lawrence. Due to the weight of so much drama, season 5 is split into two parts.

The official synopsis of Virgin River, as provided by IMDb, reads:

“Seeking a fresh start, nurse practitioner Melinda Monroe moves from Los Angeles to a remote Northern California town and is surprised by what and who she finds.”

In the upcoming installment, viewers can expect the return of Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge), Jack (Martin Henderson), Doc (Tim Matheson), Hope (Annette O’Toole), Preacher (Colin Lawrence), Brie (Zibby Allen), and Brady (Ben Hollingsworth). Part one consisted of 10 episodes, but Virgin River season 5 part 2 will only have two episodes, which will be released simultaneously.

What to expect in Virgin River season 5 part 2?

Virgin River season 5 part 1 ends with Mel and Jack decorating for the Christmas celebration in December. Netflix stated that these two episodes will be “Holiday episodes,” suggesting a fun-filled celebratory event. However, viewers can also expect a lot of drama in season 5 part 2. Mel suggests that Jack buy Tara’s farm to save it from becoming a golf course.

Jack agrees as they both share the vision of getting married and raising their kids there. At the same time, Mel’s sister discovers her mother’s unidentified love letters, which she believes are from Mel’s biological father. The town also faces other problems, such as diseases and personal conflicts, requiring the couple’s attention.

Actress Alexandra Breckenridge shared the excitement for season 5 part 2 on Instagram. Posting a picture of her from the shooting spot, she captioned it with:

"Flashback to VR season 5 ♥️ No you didn’t miss anything. It’s not out just yet…."

Thus, Virgin River Season 5 Part 2 is going to be quite dramatic. In other news, Virgin River has already been renewed for season 6 by Netflix.

When and where to watch Virgin River season 5 part 2?

Virgin River season 5 part 2 can be watched exclusively on Netflix from November 30, 2023, at 3 am ET in the United States. The second part of season 5 will consist of only two episodes and will be released simultaneously. Global viewers need to know their respective timings to watch this bittersweet drama without missing out. Here are the international timings of the episodes' release:

United Kingdom (UK): 8 am GMT on November 30, 2023.

Canada (Eastern Time Zone): 3 am ET on November 30, 2023 (no change).

Australia (Sydney Time): 9 pm AEDT on November 30, 2023.

India: 1:30 pm IST on November 30, 2023.

South Korea: 5 pm KST on November 30, 2023.

Japan: 5 pm JST on November 30, 2023.

Philippines: 4 pm PHT on November 30, 2023.

This romantic drama on Netflix can be watched with a subscription worldwide. As of now, three types of plans are available: standard with ads, standard without ads, and premium.

Standard with ads starts from $6.99 per month. Standard without ads starts at $15.49 per month, and the premium subscription is available at $19.99 per month. However, the basic plan is currently unavailable, and subscription charges may vary according to the region.