Does Netflix have Friday Night Dinner? All to know

On January 15, 2024, Netflix added all seasons of Friday Night Dinner to their streaming platform. The news comes as a surprise for the fans, who have been unable to stream the sitcom on the platform since 2021, ever since it was removed.

The show has experienced its fair share of turbulence after being repeatedly added and removed from the OTT platform over the years. However, fans of the show came in for a treat last Monday when the show was added to the streaming platform.

Is Friday Night Dinner on Netflix?

The iconic British Television sitcom Friday Night Dinner is back on Netflix with all its six seasons. However, there is a catch. At present, the show is only available for streaming in the UK.

As of now, it is unclear when the series will be made available to the rest of the world. However, you can watch the show outside of the UK using a VPN.

The show was created and written by Robert Popper and directed by Steve Bendelack, Martin Dennis, and Robert Popper. The sitcom aired on Channel 4 in the UK, where it ran for six seasons before coming to an end on May 25, 2020. Netflix began airing the first season of the show only in 2013, two years after its actual release.

The show chronicles the everyday lives of the Goodman family, with a focus on their dinner table experience every Friday night. The plot revolves around five characters: Jackie Goodman (Tamsin Greig), Martin Goodman (Paul Ritter), Jonny Goodman (Paul Ritter), Adam Goodman (Simon Bird), and Jim Bell (Mark Heap).

What has been the timeline for Friday Night Dinner on Netflix?

Friday Night Dinner has faced its fair share of struggles, with the show being repeatedly pulled down from Netflix's streaming platform. Despite the occasional hiccups, fans have always been hopeful that their favorite show will make a comeback on the platform.

Fans were delighted when all six seasons of Friday Night Dinner were added to the online video-streaming platform on January 15, 2024.

Here is a timeline of the show's inclusion and removal from the platform since 2013, when it was first added:

July 30, 2013: Season 1 of Friday Night Dinner was added to Netflix

February 15, 2014: The first season of the show was removed from the streaming platform

March 15, 2014: the first season of the show was removed again

May 23, 2014: The first season of the show was added again

June 15, 2014: Two Seasons of the show were added to the platform

August 2, 2015: Both seasons of the show are taken down from the platform

March 31, 2018: Both seasons of the show are available again

March 31, 2019: Three Seasons of the show are available for streaming on the platform

March 31, 2020: Four Seasons of the show are available for streaming on the platform

July 1, 2021: The five seasons of the show are available for streaming on the platform

August 1, 2021: All five seasons of the show are removed from the platform

January 15, 2024: All six seasons of the show are available for streaming on Netflix

If you reside in the UK, you can watch all episodes of Friday Night Dinner exclusively on Netflix. For people interested in watching the show outside of the UK, a VPN is required.

