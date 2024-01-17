Does Numa survive in Society of the Snow? Character story explored

In the harrowing tale of survival depicted in Society of the Snow — a film directed by Juan Antonio Bayona that revolves around the Uruguayan 1972 Andes flight disaster — Numa Turcatti emerges as a poignant character, both in life and death.

The film was submitted for consideration in the Best International Feature Film category at the 96th Academy Awards. In this article, we delve into Numa's fate within the narrative, the unique choice of making him the narrator and the impactful conclusion of the film.

Does Numa survive in Society of the Snow?

Numa Turcatti's journey in Society of the Snow is one marked by tragedy. As one of the passengers on the ill-fated Uruguayan Air Force flight that crashed into the Andes in 1972, Numa, portrayed by Enzo Vogrincic Roldan, meets his demise due to injuries sustained from an avalanche on December 11.

Despite not surviving the ordeal, Numa continues to play a crucial role in the film, serving as the narrator through a voiceover. The choice, made by director J. A. Bayona to honor everyone who was on the plane, adds a unique layer to the storytelling.

Why was Numa the narrator?

Bayona's decision to make Numa Turcatti the narrator of Society of the Snow holds profound significance.

While the film chronicles the survival of a Uruguayan rugby team in the aftermath of a horrific plane crash, Numa, who did not make it back home, becomes the voice guiding the narrative.

His role as an outsider — originally not part of the team — brings a distinctive perspective to the story. The choice aligns with the director's intention to emphasize the accounts of those who perished over the survivors, offering a fresh and compelling viewpoint.

Numa's character, despite being one of the quieter survivors, proves instrumental in shaping the film's tone. Engaging with the dilemmas faced by the group, especially regarding the challenging decision of resorting to cannibalism for survival, Numa's mental process becomes a focal point.

His unique position as the last person to succumb to the harsh conditions on the mountaind adds a layer of tragedy to the narrative. Even in death, Numa's story becomes a source of inspiration for the remaining survivors, motivating them to endure and persevere.

What happens at the end of Society of the Snow?

Towards the conclusion of Society of the Snow, as the survivors grapple with the extreme conditions, several passengers succumb to freezing temperatures and avalanches.

Numa Turcatti's death, triggered by a leg injury sustained while navigating heavy snow, becomes a turning point for the group.

Despite the loss, Numa's demise serves as a catalyst, reigniting the determination of the survivors to continue their fight for survival. Two other key figures, Roberto Canessa (Matías Recalt) and Nando Parrado (Agustin Pardella), emerge as leaders in the group.

They embark on a perilous journey, searching for the tail end of the plane with the hope of finding batteries for the radio. Nando predicts a 10 to 12-day trek across the challenging Andean terrain.

In a remarkable display of resilience, the duo successfully navigates the treacherous landscape, reaching the borders of Chile and ultimately leading to the rescue of the remaining 14 survivors.

Enzo Vogrincic's portrayal aligns seamlessly with the descriptions provided by fellow survivor Fernando Parrado in Pablo Vierci's book, on which the film is based. Viewers can watch the film on Netflix.