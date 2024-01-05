Society of the Snow Review: Is the Netflix film worth a watch?

Society of the Snow, directed by J. A. Bayona, made its debut on the streaming platform, Netflix, on January 4, 2024. The latest film is a survival thriller based on the Uruguayan 1972 Andes flight disaster. The film is also an adaptation of the book of the same name by Pablo Vierci.

The film shows how the passengers on the plane, including a rugby team, turn into survivors after the aircraft accident. What forms the soul of the feature is their willpower to battle against the rage of the snowy mountains.

J. A. Bayona, who is known for The Orphanage (2007), The Impossible (2012), and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), is the man in the director’s chair. Given his critically acclaimed work in The Impossible, his latest survival thriller holds high hopes.

The film being Spain’s official entry to the Oscars, let's see what it offers to our viewing experience.

Society of the Snow: Bayona’s direction excels with the talented star cast

When it comes to crafting a survival thriller, the filmmaker must engage the audience with the story, and most importantly, make them feel every emotion of the lead characters. As for Society of the Snow, the film does its job of gluing our eyes to the screen, thanks to the directorial vision of J. A. Bayona. He has shown all his prowess as a filmmaker, which makes us feel every emotion of the survivors shown in the film.

As Society of the Snow is based on a true story, the feature aims to make us feel the actuality of what really transpired. The screenplay by Bayona slowly takes time to introduce what is about to happen. But as the feature progresses, it shows us details of the incident in an engaging manner.

Society of the Snow has a talented star cast featuring Enzo Vogrincic Roldán, Matías Recalt, Agustín Pardella, Tomas Wolf, Diego Vegezzi, and Felipe González Otaño in lead roles. The survival thriller also has Luciano Chatton, Valentino Alonso, Francisco Romero, Agustín Berruti, Andy Pruss, Simón Hempe, Juan Caruso, Esteban Bigliardi, and Rocco Posca in supporting roles.

The star cast of Society of the Snow, which is mostly full of newcomers, plays the roles of actual survivors. Their performances speak volumes, giving us a point of view to experience the realism of the incident. From Matias Recalt to Diego Vegezzi, they all give their best in acting, which makes us feel like we are witnessing actual survivors rather than actors.

The technical elements in Society of the Snow are on point, portraying every aspect of the snowy mountains with picture-perfect details. Whether it’s the CGI department crafting the plane crash or the setup of the whole incident, it teleports us to the 1972 flight disaster. The impact of the mentioned technical elements is elevated by the cinematography of Pedro Luque.

The music in this film is by Michael Giacchino, which adds an emotional layer to the story on a musical level. Given his Academy Award-winning work in Up (2009) and the Grammy for Ratatouille (2007), it was obvious that the film would excel in music.

Most importantly, Society of the Snow handles the realism of the incident with perfection and without shying away from showing the actuality of the plane crash, making it worth the watch. It is a must-watch film for those who want to experience what the plane crash survivors had to go through while battling the rage of snowy mountains.